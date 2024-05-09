Noel Gallagher Shares Paul Weller Playlist With 'Two Hours of Music, Anecdotes and Impressions'

Oasis songwriter and guitarist Noel Gallagher has paid tribute to another English music legend: the Jam's Paul Weller.
For BBC 6, Gallagher put together a career-spanning two-hour playlist of his favorite tracks from across Weller's discography interspersed with Gallagher's own "personal recollection, anecdotes, and impressions."
According to the official description, "The programme also includes highlights from the Jam recorded live during what Noel Gallagher describes as their 'imperious phase' at the Rainbow Theatre in 1979 & the Golders Green Hipodrome in 1981."
Here are the tracks that Gallagher selected for the playlist:
The Jam – ‘Start!’
The Jam – ‘That’s Entertainment’
The Jam – ‘A Town Called Malice’
The Jam – ‘Shopping’
The Jam – ‘No One In The World’
The Style Council – ‘Speak Like A Child’
The Style Council – ‘My Ever Changing Moods’
The Style Council – ‘Shout To The Top’
The Style Council – ‘It Just Came To Pieces In My Hand’
The Paul Weller Movement – ‘Into Tomorrow’
Paul Weller – ‘Wild Wood’
Paul Weller – ‘Broken Stones’
Paul Weller – ‘Push It Along’
Paul Weller – ‘Have You Made Up Your Mind’
Paul Weller – ‘White Horses’
The Jam – ‘It’s Too Bad (Live at Rainbow Theatre, 19 Dec 1979)’
The Jam – ‘Thick As Thieves (Live at Rainbow Theatre, 19 Dec 1979)’
The Jam – ‘Away From The Numbers (Live at Rainbow Theatre, 19 Dec 1979)’
The Jam – ‘Butterfly Collector (Live at Rainbow Theatre, 19 Dec 1979)’
The Jam – ‘The Gift – Golders Green Hippodrome 1981’
The Jam – ‘Down In The Tube Station At Midnight – Golders Green Hippodrome 1981’
The Jam – ‘Pretty Green – Golders Green Hippodrome 1981’
The Jam – ‘Circus – Golders Green Hippodrome 1981’
Weller was a formative inspiration for Gallagher, and the two artists later became close friends and frequent collaborators. Gallagher played on Weller's 1995 Stanley Road album track "I Walk on Gilded Splinters," and Weller returned the favor by guesting on Oasis' "Champagne Supernova."
“Paul Weller, he’s in it for the only pure reasons,” Gallagher once told Metallica's Lars Ulrich during a chat for Apple Music. “He’s in it for the music, the gigs, the clothes, and he still wants to be guy. He’s such an inspiring dude, when I’m in the studio with him either working on his stuff or my stuff, it’s a lesson in free expression. He’s been a constant in my life since 1979, and just a f--king dude.”
“I've liked everything he’s done solo,” Weller told NME of Gallagher in 2011. "I don’t really need to talk about what a great songwriter he is, because everyone knows that. But, for me, he’s got better. I think his songs now have got a different sort of depth to them; lyrically as well. Especially the new one. I really like the words on it. He’s got his own thing together ... There’s some f--king great songs on the first two albums, some big tunes, and he is the master as well of that kind of anthem. And writing anthems is not an easy thing to do. And he really knows his s--t on that."
While Gallagher's bandmate, brother, and occasional rival Liam has suggested that Weller was responsible for advising Noel to leave Oasis and go solo, Weller has called bulls--t on that claim.
“Listen – to put the record straight, I would never, ever give Noel Gallagher advice,” he told NME in 2020. “What do you say to somebody who’s just sold 50 million f--king records? ‘Oh, I know what you should do…’ So that’s not true.”