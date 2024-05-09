Noel Gallagher Shares Paul Weller Playlist With 'Two Hours of Music, Anecdotes and Impressions'

According to the official description , "The programme also includes highlights from the Jam recorded live during what Noel Gallagher describes as their 'imperious phase' at the Rainbow Theatre in 1979 & the Golders Green Hipodrome in 1981."

Noel was recently asked by @BBC6Music to put together a playlist of his favourite @paulwellerHQ tracks, which you can listen to now via @BBCSounds . Two hours of music, anecdotes, and impressions… Listen here > https://t.co/OpD18P3jei pic.twitter.com/lX5VCKSF5r

Weller was a formative inspiration for Gallagher, and the two artists later became close friends and frequent collaborators. Gallagher played on Weller's 1995 Stanley Road album track "I Walk on Gilded Splinters," and Weller returned the favor by guesting on Oasis' "Champagne Supernova."

“Paul Weller, he’s in it for the only pure reasons,” Gallagher once told Metallica's Lars Ulrich during a chat for Apple Music. “He’s in it for the music, the gigs, the clothes, and he still wants to be guy. He’s such an inspiring dude, when I’m in the studio with him either working on his stuff or my stuff, it’s a lesson in free expression. He’s been a constant in my life since 1979, and just a f--king dude.”

“I've liked everything he’s done solo,” Weller told NME of Gallagher in 2011. "I don’t really need to talk about what a great songwriter he is, because everyone knows that. But, for me, he’s got better. I think his songs now have got a different sort of depth to them; lyrically as well. Especially the new one. I really like the words on it. He’s got his own thing together ... There’s some f--king great songs on the first two albums, some big tunes, and he is the master as well of that kind of anthem. And writing anthems is not an easy thing to do. And he really knows his s--t on that."