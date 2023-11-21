NOFX Announces Farewell Tour Dates as Skate Punk Icons Celebrate 40 Year Anniversary

The group will celebrate its legacy with a worldwide tour that stops in Australia, Europe, and North America. The months-long trek will end with a three night stint at Berth 46 in the band's hometown of Los Angeles on Oct. 4, 5 and 6.

"It's where we started, it's where we'll end," frontman Fat Mike said on Instagram when some of the tour dates were first announced in September 2022. Later that year, the singer told Louder this is truly the last chance fans will have to see NOFX live. "I do know that this is our final tour," he said. "I would never do it for financial reasons because I’m fine. And I don’t want to just half-ass it. It’s done."

The frontman, real name Mike Burkett, started the band in 1983 with guitarist Eric Melvin and drummer Erik Sandin. The group hit its commercial stride after multi-instrumentalist Aaron Abeyta joined in 1991. NOFX's breakthrough 1994 album Punk in Drublic eventually went gold in the U.S. and Canada. Their 2003 release The War on Errorism made it to the No. 1 spot on Billboard's US Independent albums chart.

NOFX played a pivotal role in popularizing skate punk, which had a big influence on the subsequent pop punk explosion of the 1990s and early 2000s. The band was known for its raw but poppy tunes and stage banter that fused an adolescent sense of humor with searing political commentary.