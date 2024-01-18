Norah Jones Releases New Single, 'Running,' and Announces New Studio Album, 'Visions,' Along with Dates for Upcoming Tour

The LP in question is a collaboration between Jones and producer/multi-instrumentalist Leon Michels, and to accompany the announcement of its forthcoming arrival, Jones has also released the first single and video from the record: “Running,” written by Jones and Michels, with Michels playing drums and baritone sax on the track and Jones playing everything else (piano, guitar, and bass).

It’s been the better part of four years since the last time Norah Jones released a proper studio album (and by “proper,” we mean that we’re not counting 2021’s holiday effort, I Dream of Christmas), so it’s doubtlessly exciting news for fans of the singer-songwriter that March 8 will mark the release of her ninth studio album, Visions.

This isn’t Jones’s first time working with Michels: their collaboration started with the single “Can you Believe,” after which he produced that aforementioned holiday album and co-wrote two of its songs with Jones (“Christmastime” and “You’re Not Alone”). This is, however, their first time doing a full album collaboration together, and it seems to have been an extremely positive experience.

“A lot of the ideas [for Visions] came in the middle of the night or in that moment right before sleep, and ‘Running’ was one of them where you’re half asleep and kind of jolted awake,” Jones said in the press release accompanying the announcement of the album. “We did most of the songs in the same way where I was at the piano or on guitar and Leon was playing drums and we were just jamming on stuff. I like the rawness between me and Leon, the way it sounds kind of garage-y but also kind of soulful, because that’s where he’s coming from, but also not overly perfected.”

Following her blockbuster 2002 debut, Come Away With Me, which won the Album of the Year Grammy and went on to sell more than 27 million copies, Jones has notched two other chart-toppers, Feels Like Home and Not Too Late. Her 2003 live album, Live in New Orleans, also went double platinum.

Below you'll find the video for "Running," and below that you'll see the full track listing for the album as well as the dates for Jones' upcoming tour.