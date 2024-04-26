Norwood Fisher, Late of Fishbone, Announces New Project the Familyhood Nextperience, Releases First Single, 'To the Hilt'

Bassist Norwood Fisher has been in the news a bit lately – particularly here at Q – as a result of his recent departure from the ranks of Fishbone, but as it turns out, he apparently already had another iron in the fire and was just waiting for the right moment to reveal its existence. Today Fisher dropped a new single under the guise of the Familyhood Nextperience, a self-described musical collective that – per the press release – was “born out of his love of playing all improvised Dub Reggae.” The single in question, “To the Hilt,” features a plethora of musicians, all of whom have notable musical achievements in their back catalogs.

Article continues below advertisement

Described as “an upbeat, very danceable, Reggae/Rock/Ska party track," the song was produced by Norwood Fisher, with co-production by Derek O’Brien, and it was mixed by Derek O’Brien. Given the way the track is credited, it would appear that the formal lineup of the Familyhood Nextperience features Norwood Fisher (bass / background vocals), fellow Fishbone alumni Walter “Dirty Walt” Kibby (trumpet/background vocals) and Rocky George (guitar), Jay Armant (trombone/background vocals), and Paul Hampton (keyboards/background vocals) As for the guest players involved, well, it’s perhaps best to list them off along with their credits on the song as well as their most notable past project, since that’s how they’re cited in the release (provided they're affiliated with a group): Derek O’Brien (Social Distortion) – drums

Antonee 1st Class (English Beat) - vocals

Teia “Tee-Rex” Ricketts (Trulio Disgracias) - vocals

Mike Belk (Trulio Disgracias) - saxophone

Ojabah -vocals

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Norwood Fisher, playing with Fishbone at the 2010 Fuji Rock Festival

That Fisher’s new musical endeavor would involve a heavy dose of ska should come as no surprise to anyone who’s followed his career over the decades. As noted, Fisher was a founding member of Fishbone, alongside his brother, drummer Philip “Fish” Fisher, the aforementioned Walter “Dirty Walt” Kibby, vocalist saxophonist/thereminist Angelo Moore, guitarist Kendall Jones, and keyboardist/trombonist Christopher Dowd. Founded in 1979, Fishbone started when its members were still in junior high, believe it or not, and they soon made a name for themselves on the Los Angeles music scene. It wasn’t until 1985, however, that they released their self-titled debut EP, but it proved to be an instant cult hit, thanks to such songs as “Ugly” and “Party at Ground Zero.” Their most commercially-successful album to date remains 1991's The Reality of My Surroundings, which featured the classic singles "Sunless Saturday" and "Everyday Sunshine"; the latter track hit No. 14 on the US Modern Rock chart, while the former climbed all the way to No. 7 on the same chart. As far as Fisher's recent departure from the ranks of Fishbone, which is detailed in the previously-cited piece in the opening paragraph, Q presently remains in possession of only one side of the story, albeit a very detailed one. We have, however, contacted him in the hopes of hearing his side of the situation and his plans for the future, so stay tuned, Fishbone fans...

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Powered by RedCircle