Our Price Record Stores Are Coming Back

Our Price, the fondly remembered record store chain that operated in the UK and Ireland between 1971 and 2004, is relaunching at the end of the month. "For two decades Our Price has held a special place in the heart of many," reads a new post on Our Price's official website. "Today, we’re thrilled to announce we’re making a comeback! Get ready to discover the value and excitement you loved about Our Price as we gear up for a grand re-launch on the 30th April 2024."

"We're not a big-funded corporation, we’re a bunch of aging musicians, enthusiasts, and DJs reviving a much-loved brand. So, whilst there’ll be no flashy launch with a zillion products, we like to think we’ll be offering a more personal, personable service," the store explained in a Facebook post last week. "On launch day we’ll have around 20,000 records, some exclusive merchandise and the start of an extensive range of curated hi-fi kit, and we'll be adding new product lines each week," the post continued. "We're hoping you guys will support us as we (re)grow this beloved brand organically, letting us know what you want us to sell. We all have fond memories of Our Price and want you to feel part of this journey we’re on. We’re real people, not a faceless PLC, so feel free to get in touch at hello@ourprice.com." You can sign up on the website to receive "free shipping and updates on new products, pre-orders, and competitions."

Source: MEGA By the early 1980s, Our Price had become the UK's second largest retailer of records and tapes.

Our Price was founded in 1971 by Gary Nesbitt, Edward Stollins, and Mike Isaacs. Although the company began as The Tape Revolution, they rebranded to Our Price Records, shifting away from selling cassette tapes and 8-track cartridges as vinyl records surged in popularity. By the early 1980s, Our Price had become the UK's second largest retailer of records and tapes (after Woolworths), with over 300 stores on high streets across the country. The expansion of HMV in the late-'80s threatened Our Price's business. The company eventually combined with Virgin Music and dropped the Our Price name, got sold to two different companies, and finally shuttered its final branch in 2004.

Source: MEGA The number of independent record store in the UK is higher today than it has been at any point in the past decade.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place. Our Price seemingly chose the right time to come back, as the BBC reported last month that the number of independent record store in the UK is higher today than it has been at any point in the past decade. "Whilst supermarkets and other large retailers have gradually shifted focus from physical music, independent record stores have picked up the ball and ran with it, adapting to meet the market gap and capitalizing on growing fan demand,” said Drew Hill, Deputy CEO of Utopia Music, which oversees the UK’s largest distributors of physical music. “Record stores provide a unique space for music lovers to listen, collect and engage with their favorite artists in a way that taps into superfandom, and co-exists alongside digital streaming. It remains crucial that we continue to provide unbeatable service to thriving record retailers to maximise potential and ensure their bright future.”

