Paramount+ Drops the Trailer for the Upcoming June Carter Cash Documentary, 'June,' Scheduled for Release on Jan. 16

For decades she was arguably known first and foremost by most folks as Johnny Cash’s wife and musical co-conspirator, but those who were paying attention were well aware that June Carter Cash had written one of Johnny’s signature songs: “Ring of Fire.” There was so much more to June’s story, however, and it’s a tragedy that so much of it has been forgotten in favor of Johnny’s accomplishments when they could’ve been remembered alongside those of her beloved husband. Fortunately, the situation is about to be remedied in a big way, thanks to director Kristen Vaurio, whose new documentary, June, about the life and career of the late June Carter Cash, is heading for Paramount+ on January 16 in the US and Canada and on June 17 in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bob Cato/Courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment/Paramount+ June Carter Cash and her beloved Johnny Cash, relaxing in the tall grass.

"I am so honored to have had the opportunity to work with Sandbox Productions, Sony Music Entertainment and Maxine Productions to shine a spotlight on June," Vaurio said in a statement when the film was announced in November. "She's a woman whom many people are aware of, but few know much about her remarkable life and her deep contributions to country music. We're thrilled to work with our amazing partners at Paramount+ to bring her into the spotlight, where she belongs." Among those interviewed in the film: Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgave (who pointedly calls June a “bad-*ss b*tch”), Robert Duvall, Jane Seymour, and June’s daughter, Carlene Carter. "This film offers a great opportunity to realize that June was a star of television and music from an early age -- decades before she became 'Mrs. Johnny Cash,'" Carter said in November. "Steeped in the legacy of the Carter Family and as a solo artist, she always was -- and, as seen through this film -- always will remain a shining star in her own right. While some may not fully be aware of her many talents, influence and just how much she mattered as an entertainer, this lovely documentary offers clear insight for everyone to see the true character and the joy shared."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Courtesy of John R. Cash Revocable Trust/Paramount+ June Carter Cash, a true motorcycle mama, as proven by the fact that this is a photo from her son's personal collection.

The film details June's career not only as a singer and songwriter but also as an actress, an author, and - of course - a wife, a mother, and a daughter. It's the first in-depth look into her life and times, and based on the trailer, it's going to be one of the first must-see documentaries of 2024.