Paul McCartney Credits Johnny Cash as Inspiration for Wings

In a new interview, Paul McCartney says his decision to form Wings to help him get over the hurdle of the Beatles break-up was partly inspired by seeing Johnny Cash on television late one night.

Speaking to MOJO, McCartney recalled a moment while relaxing at home with his wife Linda, when they caught Cash on a show featuring longtime collaborator Carl Perkins.

"Johnny Cash came on the telly with a new band he’d formed with Carl Perkins, a big hero of mine. There they were, playing with some country musicians I had never heard of, looking like they were having fun. I thought: here’s Johnny, he’s back, he's doing it. So I turned to Linda and said: Do you want to form a band? And she went: 'Sure.'"

The show the McCartneys saw could have been during the run of The Johnny Cash Show, which he hosted from June 1969 to March 1971. Among the guests during a March 1970 episode were the Statler Brothers and Carl Perkins. At that time, Perkins was certainly no stranger to McCartney. He had been a musical influence on the Beatles from early on and as legend prevails, was present during the 1964 recording sessions for his compositions "Matchbox" and "Honey Don't."