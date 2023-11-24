Paul Weller Provides Dates for April 2024 UK Tour

For all those Paul Weller fans in the UK who were grousing about the fact that the onetime Jam / Style Council frontman had only announced a grand total of four dates for 2024, it's time to relax and breathe a bit easier: Weller has delivered unto you an additional 14 dates throughout April. The tour, which kicks off on April 4, will take Weller from Poole to Cambridge, with that concluding date occurring on April 21.

Source: Mega Paul Weller live in Bologna. 21 Sep 2023

In the online announcement of the tour dates, Weller's social media team neglected to mention what artist(s) might be serving as openers for the tour, but given the way these things go, it's inevitably only a matter of time before one or more "special guests" are announced for the various dates. By the time Weller begins the tour, it will have been almost three years since the release of his last studio album, Fat Pop (Volume 1), which was issued through Polydor / Solid Bond on May 14, 2021. The album, which featured the singles "Cosmic Fringes," "Glad Times, and "Shades of Blue," was Weller's 16th studio album as a solo artist. It debuted at the top of the UK Albums chart, providing him with the sixth chart-topping LP of his career. (Interestingly, not a one of the three singles charted. Go figure.)

Is it possible that this tour could be preceded by the release of Fat Pop (Volume 2)? Well, anything's possible, and Weller's indicated that a second volume would be fine with him, but he's been less than definitive as to when. “Well, yeah, I hope [there'll be a second volume],” Weller told Inside Hook in 2021. “I’d like to think there will be one. I don’t necessarily think it’ll be the next one, but at some point in time, definitely. But right now, I’m just looking forward to getting out there, man.”

Here's the full list of new tour dates, followed by the previously-announced summer dates, just so you've got all of them in one convenient place: April 2024 April 4 – POOLE Lighthouse

April 5 – BRISTOL Beacon

April 6 – NEWPORT ICC Wales

April 8 – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

April 9 – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

April 11 – SHEFFIELD City Hall

April 12 – STOKE Victoria Hall

April 13 – STOCKTON Globe Theatre

April 15 – DUNFERMLINE Alhambra

April 16 – BLACKBURN King George’s Hall

April 17 – YORK Barbican

April 19 – LINCOLN Engine Shed

April 20 – AYLESBURY Waterside

April 21 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange July 2024 July 3 – LIMERICK IRELAND – King John’s Castle ( SOLD OUT)

July 4 – DUBLIN IRELAND – Trinity College ( SOLD OUT)

July 7 – SCARBOROUGH Open Air Theatre

July 13 – EDINBURGH – Edinburgh Castle Esplanade (SOLD OUT)