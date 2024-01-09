Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Maná Set for Napa Valley’s BottleRock Festival

Also on the bill: Queens of the Stone Age, Megan Thee Stallion, Norah Jones, the Kid Laroi, Kali Uchis, St. Vincent, My Morning Jacket and Nelly. Tickets for the festival go on sale at 10 AM Pacific Time on Tuesday, Jan. 9, with prices starting at $456.

Napa Valley’s BottleRock Festival has announced its lineup for summer of 2024, with Pearl Jam, Stevie Nicks, Ed Sheeran and Maná scheduled to headline. The three-day festival will take place from May 24-26 in the California wine country city.

Initiated in 2013 as a combination musical and culinary festival, BottleRock has seen its profile (and the profile of its headliners) rise substantially in recent years. Last year’s festival featured the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lil Nas X and Duran Duran, with Metallica and Pink headlining in 2022.

Pearl Jam’s headlining stint will surely raise a few eyebrows, as the band’s Mike McCready offering some details on the band’s upcoming album in an interview earlier this week. The as-yet-untitled album has yet to receive a release date.

"It's a lot heavier than you'd expect," he said of the record during an interview with Classic Rock published on Jan. 4. "There's the melody and energy of the first couple of records … When we were in the studio with (producer Andrew Watt) this past year, he really kicked our asses, got us focused and playing, song after song. It took a long time to make Gigaton, but this new one didn't take long. Andrew was, like, 'You guys take forever to make records. Let's do this, right now.'"