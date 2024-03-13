Pitchfork Music Festival Unveils 2024 Lineup Highlighted by Black Pumas, Jamie XX and Alanis Morissette

The Pitchfork Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 2024 event, which takes place from Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21 at Chicago’s Union Park. The annual festival, which began in 2006, will feature a wide variety of acts from various genres over the course of its three-day span, with Black Pumas, Jamie XX, Alanis Morissette designated as the respective headliners for those dates. It’s arguable that more eyes are on the festival than ever this year, as it’s the first such event to take place since the decision by Conde Nast to integrate Pitchfork into GQ. That shift in the site doesn’t seem to have affected the general tenor of the acts included in the lineup, however, as they’re still very much all over the place, offering a strong mix of indie, mainstream, current, and a few old-school artists for good measure.

Source: MEGA

Of course, the term "old school" is decidedly relative, but it's fair to say that, no matter what your definition of the phrase may be, hip-hop legend Grandmaster Flash - who will be holding court on Sunday the 21st - definitely qualifies, whereas one might reasonably argue that the aforementioned Ms. Morissette falls as easily into that category as she does "mainstream," but either way, there's little doubt that she'll have a sizable audience singing along to each and every track from Jagged Little Pill that finds its way into her set list. Some of the other notable names in the mix: Carly Rae Jepsen, Jessie Ware, De La Soul, Unwound, Bratmobile, MUNA, and Les Savy Fav.

Source: MEGA

Opting not to waste any time, tickets for the festival are already on sale, including single and three-day passes available in three tiers: General Admission, PLUS, and VIP. General Admission tickets are $219 for a three-day pass and $109 for a single-day pass; the Pitchfork PLUS upgrade, which includes a range of exclusive amenities, is $399 for a three-day pass and $199 for a single-day pass; the newly-added Pitchfork VIP upgrade - which includes offerings such as side-stage or front of stage viewing at the two main stages, unlimited access to backstage lounges, complimentary beverages, daily catered meals, mobile charging stations, tarot readings, massages, access to reserved parking, and more - is $699 for a three-day pass and $379 for a single-day pass. Before you ask, yes, payment plans are available for all ticket types, and you can find out all the details by clicking here. Oh, and last but not least, children aged 10 and under can attend the festival for free, so tell your kids that there's no need to team up and invest in a trenchcoat. The full list of artists can be found below.

FRIDAY Black Pumas

Jai Paul

100 gecs

Jeff Rosenstock

Yaeji

Sudan Archives

Amen Dunes

billy woods & Kenny Segal

Tkay Maidza

Doss

ML Buch

Rosali

Angry Blackmen

Black Duck SATURDAY Jamie xx

Carly Rae Jepsen

Jessie Ware

De La Soul

UNWOUND

Bratmobile

Wednesday

Water From Your Eyes

Sweeping Promises

feeble little horse

Hotline TNT

Kara Jackson

L’Rain

Lifeguard SUNDAY Alanis Morissette

Brittany Howard

MUNA

Grandmaster Flash

Les Savy Fav

Crumb

Jessica Pratt

Mannequin Pussy

Hailu Mergia

Model/Actriz

Nala Sinephro

Maxo

Joanna Sternberg

Akenya

