Q Magazine
Q Magazine
Home > Shows Festivals > Black Pumas

Pitchfork Music Festival Unveils 2024 Lineup Highlighted by Black Pumas, Jamie XX and Alanis Morissette

The event, the first since Pitchfork was integrated into GQ, takes place on July 19-21 at Chicago's Union Park.

wills q template
Source: MEGA

Black Pumas and Jamie XX, two of the headliners of the 2024 Pitchfork Music Festival.

By
Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The Pitchfork Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 2024 event, which takes place from Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21 at Chicago’s Union Park. The annual festival, which began in 2006, will feature a wide variety of acts from various genres over the course of its three-day span, with Black Pumas, Jamie XX, Alanis Morissette designated as the respective headliners for those dates.

It’s arguable that more eyes are on the festival than ever this year, as it’s the first such event to take place since the decision by Conde Nast to integrate Pitchfork into GQ. That shift in the site doesn’t seem to have affected the general tenor of the acts included in the lineup, however, as they’re still very much all over the place, offering a strong mix of indie, mainstream, current, and a few old-school artists for good measure.

Article continues below advertisement
carly rae jepsen
Source: MEGA

Carly Rae Jepsen will play on the second day of the Pitchfork Music Festival.

Of course, the term "old school" is decidedly relative, but it's fair to say that, no matter what your definition of the phrase may be, hip-hop legend Grandmaster Flash - who will be holding court on Sunday the 21st - definitely qualifies, whereas one might reasonably argue that the aforementioned Ms. Morissette falls as easily into that category as she does "mainstream," but either way, there's little doubt that she'll have a sizable audience singing along to each and every track from Jagged Little Pill that finds its way into her set list.

Some of the other notable names in the mix: Carly Rae Jepsen, Jessie Ware, De La Soul, Unwound, Bratmobile, MUNA, and Les Savy Fav.

Article continues below advertisement
wills q template
Source: MEGA

Alanis Morissette will close the festival's third and final day.

Opting not to waste any time, tickets for the festival are already on sale, including single and three-day passes available in three tiers: General Admission, PLUS, and VIP.

General Admission tickets are $219 for a three-day pass and $109 for a single-day pass; the Pitchfork PLUS upgrade, which includes a range of exclusive amenities, is $399 for a three-day pass and $199 for a single-day pass; the newly-added Pitchfork VIP upgrade - which includes offerings such as side-stage or front of stage viewing at the two main stages, unlimited access to backstage lounges, complimentary beverages, daily catered meals, mobile charging stations, tarot readings, massages, access to reserved parking, and more - is $699 for a three-day pass and $379 for a single-day pass. Before you ask, yes, payment plans are available for all ticket types, and you can find out all the details by clicking here. Oh, and last but not least, children aged 10 and under can attend the festival for free, so tell your kids that there's no need to team up and invest in a trenchcoat.

The full list of artists can be found below.

Article continues below advertisement

FRIDAY

  • Black Pumas
  • Jai Paul
  • 100 gecs
  • Jeff Rosenstock
  • Yaeji
  • Sudan Archives
  • Amen Dunes
  • billy woods & Kenny Segal
  • Tkay Maidza
  • Doss
  • ML Buch
  • Rosali
  • Angry Blackmen
  • Black Duck

SATURDAY

  • Jamie xx
  • Carly Rae Jepsen
  • Jessie Ware
  • De La Soul
  • UNWOUND
  • Bratmobile
  • Wednesday
  • Water From Your Eyes
  • Sweeping Promises
  • feeble little horse
  • Hotline TNT
  • Kara Jackson
  • L’Rain
  • Lifeguard

SUNDAY

  • Alanis Morissette
  • Brittany Howard
  • MUNA
  • Grandmaster Flash
  • Les Savy Fav
  • Crumb
  • Jessica Pratt
  • Mannequin Pussy
  • Hailu Mergia
  • Model/Actriz
  • Nala Sinephro
  • Maxo
  • Joanna Sternberg
  • Akenya
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

your info will be used in accordance with our privacy policy

Read More