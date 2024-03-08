Playlist: Kings in the North - the Essential Sounds of Manchester

The late, great Tony Wilson put it best: “In the North West it rains and rains. And yet we managed to produce the best music, the Industrial Revolution, the trade union movement, the Communist Manifesto and even the goddamn computer. Down South, where the sun never sets, you took all our money and what did you produce? Chas and f**king Dave.”

From Ewan McColl to Elbow, and via Joy Division, New Order, the Smiths, Buzzcocks, Magazine, Happy Mondays, the Stone Roses, Oasis, 808 State, A Guy Called Gerald and more others than we can be bothered writing down, the sounds of Manchester have defined the city – and often set the template for the rest of the world to follow. Don’t believe us? Hit play, save to your library, and enjoy…