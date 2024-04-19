Premiere: Fair Visions' 'Tell Me a Lie:' Listen Here First

Brooklyn/Queens-based indie pop/new-wave outfit Fair Visions, led by Ryan Work, will be releasing the third single "Tell Me a Lie" off the upcoming album Quite An End on April 20. Listen to the Q premiere below.

Fair Visions · Tell Me a Lie Fair Visions - Tell Me A Lie

With a shimmering melody and harmonics that evoke early Howard Jones, Work has been praised for creating an 80s nostalgia vibe that isn't necessarily draped with actual 80s nostalgia. Instead, there's a sweet, hooky melody that strikes the right balance of new wave and synth-pop in all the right places.

Source: Rita Iovine A balance of melody and feel-good notes.

For Quite An End, (due out May 7) Work collaborated with producer Abe Seiferth (Nation of Language, LCD Soundsystem, Car Seat Headrest). Featuring Tim Lappin (Casual Male) on bass, Chris Egan and Jesse Lewis on drums, Beck Zegans (Goo!), Syd Matisse and Leah Lavigne (Ok Cowgirl) filling out background vocals.

Source: Rita Iovine Deep, dark and light.

Fair Visions' first single "I Want You, Babe" was a singular and somewhat downbeat musing on the emotional connection that most of us find hard to put into words. The second release "Lost & Older" is a beautifully twinned companion to early New Order hitching a ride with sparkling bits of early new wave on the roadway. As noted by Work, "Funny thing is this one wasn’t intended to make the cut prior to recording and wound up nearly being the title track by the end of the sessions. One of the major recurring themes in the album is the question 'What’s next?' - wherein the same vein this song speaks the confusion of beginnings and endings. The first release of ours alongside Beck Zegans and Syd Matisse on background vocals, as well as a first with producer Abe Seiferth on the outro lap-steel."

Source: Rita Iovine Breaking through the plastic.

Ryan Work hails from Franklin, Tennessee. The project has independently released two six-track EPs, and the most recent release Modern Kids (2021) form the second half of a statement begun with the debut A Way Out (2020). "Tell Me A Lie" comes in a download with purchase of a cassette on Bandcamp. Single and music video release will be on April 21 at Union Pool in Brooklyn.

