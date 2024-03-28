Premiere: Watch Julia Gaeta's New Video 'Blur Divine' Here First

Julia Gaeta, the Paris-based American musician who seamlessly blends darkwave synth-pop with a symphonic goth attitude, has released the the title track from her debut EP, Blur Divine, due out July 2 via a La Carte Records. Listen and watch below.

"This is about losing oneself in love, or the disguise of love," Gaeta says of the song. "Being drunk on it, seeing what you want to see. It's about having to pull yourself out of love in order to center and find yourself again. There's a really jungly, swampy beat to this that lends itself to the subject matter of getting stuck in something and finding your power again."

Source: Gabriela Gum Gaeta teamed up with LA-based producer Alex DeGroot for the track.

The singer's inspiration and personal music tastes – Depeche Mode, Killing Joke – are embedded in the overall vibe that infuses "Blur Divine." As she captioned in an Instagram post in early February, "The return of the night walks - a thing I used to do in Berlin often. Long walks at night to nowhere. Discovering hidden places where I connect with a view, a feeling in the air. Fleeting moments I can call my own, stripped of the everyday stories the city forces on me." Gaeta teamed up with LA-based producer Alex DeGroot for the transatlantic production. Her debut 2022 single, "Weight of You," was produced and mixed by James "Perturbator" Kent, and is included on the EP.

Source: a La Carte Records/David Fitt Gaeta will have an early release show for 'Blur Divine' on May 21 at Paris' La Mécanique Ondulatoire.

From the press release: "The EP was mostly written between two locations in Paris, beginning in 2020 pandemic lockdowns, after Gaeta had just moved to Paris from Berlin. One was a sublet in the 8th floor of a 1970s apartment complex, with renowned Père Lachaise Cemetery as her backyard and the sprawling cityscape of Paris in the front. The apartment felt like a lo-fi sex dungeon with faux leather curtains, fetishwear found in closets, mysterious stains and a mirror surrounding the bed. To Gaeta, it represented a window into a collective psyche, of others’ pain and pleasure. The second location was more isolated from much of the city’s hustle and bustle, providing an introspective and personal space to create. These dual locations certainly influenced the record’s dynamic."

Gaeta (in support of Maggot Heart) will have an early release show for Blur Divine on May 21 in Paris at La Mécanique Ondulatoire. Tickets for the show are available here. Blur Divine tracklist: 1. Harper’s Song 2. Fragments of Pain 3. Blur Divine 4. Hangin’ on a Dream 5. (B-side) Weight of You

