Primavera Sound 2024 Lineup Includes Lana Del Ray, Pulp, SZA

Organizers have released a list of the 150 artists scheduled to play the Primavera Sound 2024 festival in Barcelona. They will take over the city's Parc del Fòrum from May 29 to June 2.
Some of the biggest names on the lineup include U.S.-based pop stars like Lana Del Ray, SZA and Mitski. Rock bands like the National, Vampire Weekend and Pulp are also listed toward the top of the bill. Other artists who will play include PJ Harvey, Deftones, Bikini Kill, Charlie XCX, FKA Twigs, Troye Sivan, BADBADNOTGOOD, American Football, Justice, Amaarae, Clipse and Yo La Tengo. For hip-hop fans, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib will commemorate the 10th anniversary of their critically-acclaimed collaborative album Pinata, while the recently reunited Clipse (featuring cousins Pusha T and No Malice) will mark a return to European festival stages. The lineup includes a healthy number of Spanish acts, while Steve Albini's Shellac, who have lodged more Primavera Sound appearances than any other international act, will once again be performing.
Standard tickets to the full festival will start at €265 ($290) while the VIP option costs €495 ($540). The first batch of tickets will be available for purchase starting Thursday, but concert goers will need to register on the festival's website ahead of time to get access.
Those looking for a cheaper option can attend Primavera's free opening day show, which will include performances from Phoenix, Ratboys, Maria Jaume and Stella Maris.
Next year's event will be the 22nd annual edition of the iconic music festival, which is one of the largest in the Mediterranean region, with last year's festival featuring the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Blur, Rosalia and Depeche Mode as headliners. Before the end of 2023, Primavera will also host festivals in Argentina, Portugal, Paraguay, Brazil, and Colombia. Organizers also have an event planned in Portugal less than a week after the final show in Barcelona.
Check out the full top-billed lineup below:
Lana Del Rey
Pulp
SZA
Disclosure
FKA Twigs
Justice
Mitski
The National
Phoenix
PJ Harvey
Vampire Weekend
Arca
Beth Gibbons
Bikini Kill
Charli XCX
Clipse
Deftones
Jai Paul
Kim Petras
Omar Apollo
Peggy Gou
Rels B
Troye Sivan
070 Shake
Amyl and the Sniffers
BADBADNOTGOOD
Barry Can't Swim
The Blessed Madonna
Chloe Caillet
Ethel Cain
Faye Webster
Freddie Gibbs and Madlib (Pinata 10 Year Anniversary)
L'Imperatrice
Milo J
Mochakk
Roisin Murphy
Romy
Stella Maris
Yo La Tengo