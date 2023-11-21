Primavera Sound 2024 Lineup Includes Lana Del Ray, Pulp, SZA

Organizers have released a list of the 150 artists scheduled to play the Primavera Sound 2024 festival in Barcelona. They will take over the city's Parc del Fòrum from May 29 to June 2.

Some of the biggest names on the lineup include U.S.-based pop stars like Lana Del Ray, SZA and Mitski. Rock bands like the National, Vampire Weekend and Pulp are also listed toward the top of the bill. Other artists who will play include PJ Harvey, Deftones, Bikini Kill, Charlie XCX, FKA Twigs, Troye Sivan, BADBADNOTGOOD, American Football, Justice, Amaarae, Clipse and Yo La Tengo. For hip-hop fans, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib will commemorate the 10th anniversary of their critically-acclaimed collaborative album Pinata, while the recently reunited Clipse (featuring cousins Pusha T and No Malice) will mark a return to European festival stages. The lineup includes a healthy number of Spanish acts, while Steve Albini's Shellac, who have lodged more Primavera Sound appearances than any other international act, will once again be performing.

Standard tickets to the full festival will start at €265 ($290) while the VIP option costs €495 ($540). The first batch of tickets will be available for purchase starting Thursday, but concert goers will need to register on the festival's website ahead of time to get access.