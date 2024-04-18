Public Service Broadcasting Announces UK and European Tour

The conceptual London post-rock band Public Service Broadcasting hasn't released a studio album since 2021's Bright Magic, a musical ode to city of Berlin and all its history and mythology. That's about to change. Public Service Broadcasting still hasn't officially announced a new album yet. But they have announced an extensive UK and European tour scheduled for October and November — and promised that they'll release new music this summer before the tour kicks off.

Here we go! Tickets on sale this Friday, 19 April at 10am local time.



If you're angry that we're not playing your country / town / village / pub, or have questions about age limits, neurodivergent access, prices, festivals etc, please have a read of this: https://t.co/clKIQFukgp pic.twitter.com/cKvjc8E5Cm — Public Service Broadcasting (@PSB_HQ) April 16, 2024

Before the tour, on July 5, Public Service Broadcasting is also set to perform a sold-out show with the 38-piece NASUWT Riverside Brass Band in Durham Cathedral as part of the Durham BRASS Festival. They will play their 2017 LP Every Valley, a concept album about the rise and fall of the Welsh coal mining industry, to mark the 40th anniversary of the UK miners' strike. Demand for tickets was reportedly so high that the website crashed on launch and still sold out within hours.

Public Service Broadcasting's mission is "teaching the lessons of the past through the music of the future," and every one of their albums uses spoken-word samples and sweeping instrumental arrangements to tell stories from a different moment in history. Their 2013 debut Inform - Educate - Entertain used archival samples from the British Film Institute and the National Archives to explore the first expedition to summit Mount Everest, the Battle of Britain, and the invention of color TV, while 2015's The Race for Space focused on the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union. Their last release was last year's This New Noise, a live album documenting their 2022 BBC Proms show with the 88-piece BBC Symphony Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley in recognition of the centenary of the BBC.

Tour dates: Fri 5 July - UK, Durham, Durham BRASS Festival - Durham Cathedral - SOLD OUT Fri 11 Oct - Ireland, Cork, Cyprus Avenue Sat 12 Oct - UK, Belfast, The Telegraph Building Sun 13 Oct - Ireland, Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre Wed 16 Oct - UK, Glasgow, Barrowland Thu 17 Oct - UK, Aberdeen, Music Hall Aberdeen Fri 18 Oct - UK, Manchester, Albert Hall Sat 19 Oct - UK, Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds Mon 21 Oct - UK, Gateshead, The Glasshouse International Centre for Music Tue 22 Oct - UK, Nottingham, Rock City Thu 24 Oct - UK, Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre Fri 25 Oct - UK, Cambridge, Corn Exchange Sat 26 Oct - UK, Bristol, Bristol Beacon Mon 28 Oct - UK, Cardiff, Cardiff University, Great Hall Tue 29 Oct - UK, London, Roundhouse Wed 30 Oct - UK, Brighton, Brighton Dome Thu 31 Oct - UK, Aylesbury, Friars Aylesbury at The Waterside Theatre Sun 10 Nov - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Melkweg (Oude Zaal) Mon 11 Nov - Belgium, Brussels, Ancienne Belgique Club Tue 12 Nov - Germany, Cologne, Gebäude 9 Wed 13 Nov - Netherlands, Groningen, Vera Thu 14 Nov - Germany, Hamburg, Knust Sat 16 Nov - Norway, Oslo, Blå Sun 17 Nov - Sweden, Stockholm, Kägelbanan Mon 18 Nov - Denmark, Copenhagen, Vega Tue 19 Nov - Germany, Berlin, Columbia Theatre Wed 20 Nov - Germany, Munich, Ampere Thu 21 Nov - Switzerland, Zurich, Mascotte Sat 23 Nov - Italy, Milan, Arci Bellezza Mon 25 Nov - Spain, Barcelona, La Nau Tue 26 Nov - Spain, Madrid, Sala Copérnico Wed 27 Nov - Spain, San Sebastian, Dabadaba Club Fri 29 Nov - France, Paris, Petit Bain Tickets are available here starting Friday April 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

