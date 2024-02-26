Q Magazine
The 15 Greatest Opening Lyrics in Music History

Some songs are classics before the first verse is even over. To celebrate the art of the killer lyric, here's Q staffers' choices of the 15 greatest song openings ever – no other explanation needed.

Hit 'em right between the eyes from the start.

Pet Shop Boys, “West End Girls”

“Sometimes you’re better off dead, there’s a gun in your hand and it’s pointing at your head / You think you’re mad, too unstable, kicking in chairs and knocking down tables in a restaurant, in a West End town / Call the police there’s a madman around.” – Dominic Utton

The Faces, “Stay With Me”

“In the mornin’, don’t say you love me / Cos I’ll only kick you out of the door.” – D.U.

Liz Phair, “Divorce Song”

“And when I asked for a separate room / It was late at night, and we’d been driving since noon.” - Andrew Barker

The Beatles, “I Saw Her Standing There”

“Well, she was just seventeen / You know what I mean / And the way she looked / Was way beyond compare / So how could I dance with another / When I saw her standing there.” – Amy Hughes

Trashcan Sinatras, “Obscurity Knocks”

“Always at the foot of the photograph / That's me there, snug as a thug / In a mugshot pose, a foul-mouthed rogue / Owner of this corner and not much more.” - Will Harris

Willie Nelson, “Sad Songs and Waltzes”

“I'm writing a song all about you / A true song as real as my tears / But you've no need to fear it / 'Cause no one will hear it / 'Cause sad songs and waltzes / Aren't selling this year.” - W.H.

Lamb of God, “Omerta”

“Whoever appeals to the law against his fellow man is either a fool or a coward / Whoever cannot take care of himself without that law is both / For a wounded man shall say to his assailant, ‘If I live I will kill you, if I die you are forgiven.’ / Such is the rule of honor.” – Noah Zucker

Arlo Guthrie, “Alice’s Restaurant Masacree”

“This song is called Alice's Restaurant / And it's about Alice and the restaurant / But Alice's Restaurant is not the name of the restaurant / That's just the name of the song / And that's why I called the song Alice's Restaurant.” - A.H.

Notorious B.I.G., “Warning”

“Who the f**k is this? / Paging me at 5:46 / In the mornin’ / Crack of dawn, and / Now I’m yawnin’ / Wipe the cold out my eye / See who’s this paging me, and why.” - A.B.

Uncle Tupelo, “Gun”

“Falling out the window. Tripping on a wrinkle in the rug / Falling out of love, dear. It hurt much worse when you gave up.” - N.Z.

Public Enemy, “Fight the Power”

“Nineteen eighty-nine! The number! Another summer! Get down, sound of the funky drummer!” – D.U.

Talking Heads, “Crosseyed and Painless”

“Lost my shape / Trying to act casual.” - A.B.

Buffalo Springfield, “For What It’s Worth”

“There’s something happening here / What it is ain’t exactly clear / There’s a man with a gun over there / Telling me I got to beware.” - A.H.

The Smiths, “I Know It’s Over”

“Oh, Mother, I can feel the soil falling over my head / And as I climb into an empty bed / Oh, well, enough said.” - W.H.

Little Richard, “Tutti Frutti”

“A wop bop a loop bop, a lop bom bom!” - D.U.

