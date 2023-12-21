Q Playlist: Add a Little Carl Wilson to Your Day

The late Jeffrey Foskett, longtime road guitarist for the Beach Boys and Brian Wilson, once described Carl Wilson as possessing "the heart and voice of an angel," and while you'd ultimately have to actually know him to confirm if the former is true, the latter is certainly a descriptor that's been utilized more than a few times to describe Wilson's singing.

While it's all too easy to fall into utilizing a heavenly term when you're talking about the man who sang lead on "God Only Knows" and "Feel Flows," we would also accept such adjectives as "beautiful," "lovely," and possibly even "gorgeous." Wilson's voice was pretty great by itself, but his gift for helping out with harmonies was so wonderful that other artists were happy to utilize it whenever possible, which is how he racked up a list of recording credits outside the Beach Boys that would be deemed impressive by virtually anyone's standards.