Q Playlist: Sampling the Pre-'Project' Work of Alan Parsons

In 1976, the Alan Parsons Project released their debut album, Tales of Mystery of Imagination, kicking off a string of 10 albums - or 11 if you want to count the 1990 soundtrack to Freudiana (some do, some don't) - and a number of hit singles, including "I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You," "Games People Play," "Eye in the Sky," and "Don't Answer Me." But while this highly notable Project might've been the average listener's introduction to Parsons, it was actually his second career in the music business, having already made a name for himself behind the scenes.

Indeed, Parsons literally started his career at the top, working with no less than the Beatles and serving as assistant engineer on sessions for Abbey Road. When reflecting on the experience with Bullz-Eye in 2010, he admitted that he still got a little giddy when thinking about it.

"Who wouldn’t?" he said, laughing. "And I still remember the day that I walked into this room with Glyn Johns, George Martin, and four Beatles. I must’ve been so red-faced and shaking. But I got over it! But what a tremendous boost to anybody’s career in recording, to have done that."