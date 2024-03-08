Q Magazine
Q Magazine
Home > Playlists > Jools Holland

Q: The Music for the Weekend (March 8, 2024)

This week's mix opens with Jools Holland, closes with Pa Sheehy, and in between there's Oasis, Aaliyah, Danzig, Donna Summer, and much more

wills q template
Source: Winona Fighter

The cover art for Winona Fighter's single "I'm In the Market to Please No One," which features on this week's playlist

By
Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

It's Friday, which means that the weekend is afoot. As such, Q is here to provide you with 30 tracks to help kick things off in a very musical way. The Q staff has conferred and compiled a collection that includes artists we've written about this week, songs that got stuck in our head, and whatever else happened to strike our fancy as we were in the process of putting the whole thing together.

With any luck, you'll find something you've never heard before, or maybe you'll just be reminded of an old favorite that hasn't crossed your mind in awhile. Whatever the case may ultimately prove to be, we nonetheless implore you to hit "play" and give it a listen!

Article continues below advertisement
Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

your info will be used in accordance with our privacy policy

Read More