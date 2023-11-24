Q Magazine
Q: The Music for the Weekend (November 24, 2023)

In this week's playlist, the Rolling Stones and the Lightning Seeds share space with Andre 3000, Johnny Cash, and the Jasmine Minks

andre new blue sun album cover
Source: Epic/Sony

Andre 3000 Gets His Flute On

It's Friday, which means that the weekend is afoot. As such, Q is here to provide you with 30 tracks to help kick things off in a very musical way. The Q staff has conferred and compiled a collection that includes artists we've written about this week, songs that got stuck in our head, and whatever else happened to strike our fancy as we were in the process of putting the whole thing together.

With any luck, you'll find something you've never heard before, or maybe you'll just be reminded of an old favorite that hasn't crossed your mind in awhile. Whatever the case may ultimately prove to be, we nonetheless implore you to hit "play" and give it a listen!

