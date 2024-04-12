Ringo Starr has released the first song "February Sky" off his upcoming EP Crooked Boy which drops digitally on April 26. Watch and listen below.

Source: ℗ © Deep Dark Robot Music/Ringo Starr/YouTube February Sky

If you're in the Los Angeles area on April 18, Music Hollywood will have a special early listen to the four-song collection on April 18. In addition, the store will have a limited edition exclusive "February Sky" red vinyl 7-inch single for sale during the event. All the details for that are available here. Additionally, on April 20, in honor of Record Store Day the Crooked Boy EP will be available in a 2,000-only pressing on black and white marble vinyl.

Source: UMe Available exclusively for Record Store Day, the 12" EP is pressed on custom black and white marble vinyl.

The four songs on the EP – "February Sky," "Adeline," "Gonna Need Someone," and "Crooked Boy" were written and produced by Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry. The five-time Grammy nominee worked with Starr on two previous songs, "Coming Undone" from his EP Change the World and "Everyone and Everything" from EP3. "Linda made me a great EP — she produced it in her studio and then sent me the tracks and I added the drumming and my vocals," Starr said in a statement. "'February Sky' is great — very moody — but since Linda wrote these specifically for me it of course has to have a positive peace and love element."

Source: ℗ © Deep Dark Robot Music/Ringo Starr/YouTube Ringo Starr - Everyone And Everything

Starr has a few projects in the works in addition to Crooked Boy. His book Beats & Threads details not only his iconic fashion statements from his early Beatle years – from the requisite suits that manager Brian Epstein advised they wear, to the artisanal pieces and the floral shirts from the Hung On You boutique – but also detailed stories on his drum kits with historian Gary Astridge. He will also be taking his All Starr Band back on the road for 12 shows this spring, with additional dates in autumn coming soon. Tickets are available via Starr’s website. Here are the dates. May 22 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian May 25 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian May 26 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian May 29 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian May 31 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian June 1 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian June 5 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional June 6 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional June 7 Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena

