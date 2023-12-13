R.I.P., Jeffrey Foskett; Longtime Member of the Beach Boys and Brian Wilson Touring Bands, Dead at 67

Jeffrey Foskett, longtime touring member of the Beach Boys and of Brian Wilson’s solo band, has died at the age of 67. His death came after a lengthy battle with anaplastic thyroid cancer. Born and raised in San Jose, California, Foskett – a devout fan of surf music from the get-go – started his first band, Cherry, in the 1970s, and as the decade progressed, he formed two additional bands: The Reverie Rhythm Rockers, later known simply as Reverie, and The Pranks. Although he later forged a solo career, collaborating with artists including Marshall Crenshaw, Bill Lloyd, Doug Fieger of the Knack, and Robert Lamm of Chicago, he made arguably his greatest musical impact with his contributions to the Beach Boys and Brian Wilson.

Source: BMG The cover art for 'Voices,' Jeffrey Foskett's final solo album, released in November 2019

Foskett’s very first encounter with Wilson is the stuff of Beach Boys legend: he celebrated his 20th birthday by spending an hour driving up and down Bellagio Road in Los Angeles until he found Wilson’s house. “Brian opened the front door and said, ‘Come on in,'” Foskett told Rolling Stone. “He had no idea who we were and I was in awe. There was a bass guitar laying around, a piano in the living room. He just started playing music.” Wilson’s then-wife Marilyn made them lunch. When he left later that day, Wilson told Foskett they’d keep in touch. Indeed, they did: Foskett became a touring member of the Beach Boys from 1981-1998, changed factions and became a part of Wilson’s solo band from 1998-2014, after which he returned to the Beach Boys from 2015-2019. The ride came to an end, unfortunately, as a result of being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Source: Facebook / Jeffrey Foskett Viva Las Vegas: Jeffrey Foskett briefly turns his back on an adoring crowd to smile for the camera

“I’m so heartbroken that my dear friend Jeff Foskett has passed,” Wilson wrote on social media. “Jeff was always there for me when we toured and we couldn’t have done it without him. Jeff was one of the most talented guys I ever knew. He was a great musical leader and guitarist and he could sing like an angel. I first met Jeff in 1976 when he knocked on my door in Bel Air and I invited him in, and we were friends ever since. I don’t know what else to say. Love and Mercy to Jeff’s family and friends, we will remember him forever.” Wilson’s fellow Beach Boy, Al Jardine, offered similar sentiments via Instagram. “We are so deeply saddened hearing about the passing of our good friend Jeffrey Foskett, who we’ve known for many many years,” wrote Jardine. “Jeff always kept in touch with us, no matter which Beach Boys hat he was wearing. He was so talented on so many different levels, but it was his wonderful sense of humor that kept him balanced and helped him navigate all the hard knocks you get in the music business. Jeff had a contagious positive spirit and never gave up hope. God bless his beautiful spirit and zest for life, we will really miss him and cherish all the great times we shared together. Keeping his wife Diana, his daughters and family and fans everywhere in our thoughts. Rest in peace Jeff and thanks for always making us smile.”