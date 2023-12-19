R.I.P., Jim Ladd: The Influential Disc Jockey Immortalized in Tom Petty's 'The Last DJ,' Dead at 75

Jim Ladd, the Los Angeles-based disc jockey who helped set the gold standard for freeform radio and was immortalized in the Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ song “The Last DJ,” has died at the age of 75. Ladd, who hosted a daily live show on Sirius XMU’s “Deep Tracks” channel, died from a heart attack; his death was announced by fellow Sirus DJ Meg Griffin while stepping in to guest-host Ladd’s show.

Source: MEGA Jim Ladd attending the 50th anniversary birthday bash for the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010

Born in Lynnwood, California on January 17, 1948, Ladd was a staple of Southern California radio, having begun his career in 1969 at KNAC in Long Beach, but he moved to KLOS in Los Angeles in 1971, after which he moved to the L.A. station where he would truly make a name for himself: KMET. Ladd bounced around the dial a bit, often battling with station owners because of his refusal to follow a playlist, but because of his reputation, he was rarely without a gig. Arguably his most notable stint with any station after KMET came when he returned to KLOS, bringing his freeform methodology with him and staying from 1997 through 2011. From there, he made the jump to Sirius XM Radio, where he remained until his passing. Although he was scarcely known outside of Los Angeles during the initial part of his career - remember, kids, this was before the internet - Ladd was introduced to the album-rock audience worldwide when he became a character in Roger Waters' second solo album, Radio K.A.O.S. , and it was the part he was born to play: the D.J. Indeed, he played it in the videos for the album's singles, too, and even went on tour with Waters to further reprise the role.

Although he – or at least his voice – also turned up in such films as Tequila Sunrise and Say Anything..., arguably Ladd’s greatest achievement outside of Los Angeles, however, was serving as the inspiration for the song “The Last DJ,” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Petty’s official Twitter account posted a farewell to Ladd, writing, “Tom respected and admired Jim Ladd and considered him a friend. He inspired the song ‘The Last DJ’ and his insights into rock and roll were priceless. Jim’s voice will be missed on the airwaves. Our family joins his in mourning his loss.”

Tributes from rock veterans have been forthcoming on social media over the past several hours, with John Fogerty posting: "Jim Ladd you were one of a kind. You knew the importance of a well written song and made us all listen. The last DJ and the best one." Slash called him "a rock 'n' roll radio legend & good friend," while Grace Slick, Stevie Van Zandt, Steven Stills and Peter Frampton also posted tributes. John Densmore, drummer for the Doors, was among the first to post his regards, saying: "'The Last DJ' has crossed the tracks. There wasn't a more soulful spinner of music. The songs he played were running through his blood, he cared so much for rock 'n' roll. Irreplaceable... a very sad day, which can only be handled by carrying his spirit forward."