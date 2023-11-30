R.I.P. Shane MacGowan: Songwriter and Longtime Frontman for the Pogues, Dead at 65

Shane MacGowan, longtime frontman for the Pogues and arguably one of the greatest songwriters of his generation, has died at the age of 65. MacGowan's death was announced by his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, posting jointly via her Instagram and MacGowan’s official account. “I don’t know how to say this, so I am just going to say it,” wrote Clarke. “Shane, who will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life and the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel and the sun and the moon and the start and end of everything that I hold dear, has gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Therese.”

Born Shane Patrick Lysaght MacGowan on Christmas Day 1957 in Pembury, Kent, England, MacGowan was the son of Irish immigrants, Maurice and Therese, and it would be an understatement to say that his parents' country of origin had a profound impact on his career. Although his first moment of fame actually came via a photograph in 1976 - after he suffered an earlobe injury while attending a Clash gig, an injury which drew blood, he became the subject of an infamous headline - MacGowan soon became known as the frontman for the punk band known as the Nipple Erectors (subsequently simply known as The Nips). By 1982, however, he was fronting the band that would bring him his greatest fame: The Pogues.

The origins of the Pogues – originally known as Pogue Mahone – can be traced back to 1977, when MacGowan and Spider Stacy met at a Ramones show at the Roundhouse in London. Upon the breakup of The Nips in 1980, MacGowan drifted in the direction of Stacy’s band, the Millwall Chainsaws. As Stacy wrote on Twitter in 2019, “My semi-mythical pre-Pogues outfit the Millwall Chainsaws cut a swathe around North London at the same time as the Nips and the Invaders, yes. 7 gigs in 2 years. And a tape.” In 1982, MacGowan, Stacy and his bandmate Jem Finer, and former Nips guitarist turned accordionist James Fearnley came together to form Pogue Mahone, playing their first gig on October 4 of that year. Before the end of the month, they’d added bassist Cait O’Riordan and drummer Andrew Ranken to the band, and while they would effectively spend 1983 honing their sound, the following year would see the release of their first single, “Dark Streets of London,” and their debut album, Red Roses for Me.

While Red Roses for Me was only a minor hit at the time of its release, climbing no higher than #89 on the UK Albums chart, the Pogues quickly began to forge a name for themselves as a live band. By the time they released their sophomore LP, 1985’s cheerily-titled Rum Sodomy & The Lash, the band was finally starting to earn a bit of commercial success to combine with the critical acclaim that’d already been earning: with the album, they found themselves in the top 20, landing at #13, and they were starting to make an impact on the singles chart as well, with “A Pair of Brown Eyes,” “Sally MacLennane,” and “Dirty Old Town” all landing in the lower reaches of the Top 100. “We deserve every single accolade we get because I honestly believe that this band is doing something better than the rest of the sh*t around,” MacGowan told Melody Maker in 1985. “I don't really think that [having a hit single] will make too much difference to us in terms of any pressures we might have to face. And anyway, I find it pretty pathetic to carp on about pressures and all that sh*t when you compare it to the boring horrible jobs I had to do before this band. Even if I drink myself to death doing this, I'd still prefer that to all those other jobs put together."

While the last sentence of that quote might well be considered belatedly prophetic, there's little question that MacGowan made the right choice by deciding to stick with The Pogues. Indeed, at the time of his remark, he and the band were just around the corner from finding the major success that they deserved: in 1986, the band cracked the top 30 with their EP, Poguetry in Motion, which introduced the all-timer, "A Rainy Night in Soho."

All told, the Pogues had six entries in the top 40 of the UK Singles chart while MacGowan was fronting the band, with the highest entry being 1987's "Fairytale of New York," which climbed to #2 that year, then returned to #36 in 1991, and then to #3 in 2005. (It must be said that the odds of the song finally making it to #1 just got considerably more realistic.)

By 1991, however, MacGowan’s well-documented battles with his demons had led to a situation where – after an infamous performance at the WOMAD Festival in Japan – it became evident that he could no longer serve in his stead as the lead singer of The Pogues. This spurred MacGowan to form a new band called - wait for it - The Popes. With MacGowan on vocals, of course, it still sounded suspiciously like The Pogues. It also led to a re-recording of a classic Pogues song, one originally sung by Cait O'Riordan, that was transformed into a duet with Sinead O'Connor.

MacGowan's departure also led to some snarky interviews over the course of the next few years. In a 1994 chat with the Friends of Shane newsletter, he spun the situation as one where the band’s commercial success had put him in a position where he now had more creative freedom on his own anyway. "I've always had my music, but I couldn't play what I wanted,” said MacGowan. “On the Pogues' best album, If I Should Fall From Grace With God, me and Jem wrote every note, apart from the traditional numbers which I arranged... but after that, things changed. On Peace & Love I had one last go, then I gave up. I thought the music business people would leave me alone, so I could have my fun. On Hell's Ditch, I didn't take hardly any interest at all, apart from being dragged off the floor in front of a mike. I had a laugh... but they rejected all the best songs." "I'd be quite prepared to write their next album for them," he then teased, "if they feel like playing some good music for a change. Seriously, though, I still love them. I love them all." Indeed, MacGowan proved that continuing love in late 2001 when he reunited with his former bandmates for a Christmas tour. This, in turn, ultimately led to another tour in 2004, and a few others over the course of the subsequent years. While it didn't result in any new music from the band, it did at least show that the bond between MacGowan and his bandmates hadn't deteriorated nearly as much as the tabloids might've implied. MORE TO COME...