R.I.P. Steve Albini: Member of Big Black and Shellac, Producer and Engineer for the Pixies, Nirvana, and the Wedding Present, Dead at 61

Born in Pasadena, California on July 22, 1962, Albini had two pivotal moments in his teens that would help to define the remainder of his life. The first was breaking his leg, the recovery from which led him to learn to play bass guitar, while the second was when a classmate introduced him to the Ramones. “I was on a school field trip, and on the school field trip somebody on the bus had a portable cassette recorder which was, at that time, a novelty,” Albini said in a 1993 interview. “He was playing this tape of the Ramones which I thought, everyone on the bus thought, was the most hilarious record ever made. The first Ramones album. We all thought it was totally hilarious. No one took it seriously at all. “Anyway, I lived by the record for about six months,” he continued. “Initially it was comedy, it was a gag. We just thought, ‘Oh, this is that goofy record.’ But then...it developed to the point where I thought. . .suddenly it made sense to me. I thought, ‘Yeah, this is the perfect form of rock music.’ I was totally rabid after that. I bought anything that anybody called a punk rock record. I bought anything that I could find in the record shop. Used, new records that didn’t look familiar, that looked punk rock. I just completely immersed myself.”

Albini played in a number of bands throughout his teens, but it was during his years as a student at Northwestern University – where he picked up a journalism degree – that he formed his first band of note, Big Black. Proving his music skill, Alibi played all of the instruments on the band’s 1982 debut EP, Lungs, except for saxophone, which was handled by his friend John Bohnen. The band’s lineup would expand with their second EP, 1983’s Bulldozer, to include bassist Jeff Pezzati, “smash” guitarist Santiago Durango (as opposed to Albini’s credited “klang” guitar), and drummer Pat Byrne, but by the time of 1985’s Racer-X EP, Byrne was out, as the band was strictly using a Roland drum machine. Big Black only lasted for two full-length studio LPs – 1986’s Atomizer and 1987’s Songs About F--king – before Albini called it a day, but he promptly started a new outfit: the delicately-named Rapeman. They lasted an even shorter period of time, only issuing a single EP (Budd) and a single studio album (Two Nuns and a Pack Mule) before closing up shop, and it’s possible that at least part of that came about as a result of their name. “There was tremendous brouhaha,” Albini told Adam Dolgins in his book Rock Names. “On our first American tour, there were actual picket lines and news crews at three of the gigs. It was the typical motley alliance of housewives and lesbians at the picket line. Housewives offended by the concept of punk rock and lesbians offended by the concept of rape. The really annoying thing was that the majority of the people on the picket line were precisely the kind of people that we would have liked at the gig, people that politically basically think like we do. But sometimes people are so dead set on being stupid that they won't allow themselves to experience something themselves. That's all part of the natural selection process that determines the audience of a band, and I can't really say if that's good or bad.”

