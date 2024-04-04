Robbie Williams Ready to Get Rebellious Again, Asking, 'How Boring Is the Music Scene Right Now?' and Praising Matt Healy

Conversely, Williams is of the belief that it's exactly what you can find in the work of Matt Healy, lead singer and primary songwriter of the 1975.

"Rebels and non-conformists are often the pioneers and designers of change." So said Indira Gandhi, and while it was only one of many occasions when she wasn't referring to Robbie Williams, it's nonetheless a sentiment that falls in line with the sort of thing that Williams seems to feel that his music has been missing in recent years.

“I’ve gotta get some of that energy back in my musical life. Like I say, ‘So many people to offend.” I hope I have time to fit them all in.

“Matt Healy is the only commercially viable Pop/Rock star that I can see who is willing ot be something other than beige. I really like Matt. He’s unhinged, super smart, super talented and willing to upset. Upsetting for a cause. The cause being a complicated inner life, a rebellious streak, and boredom.

“I’ll admit I’ve vanilled myself into a corner trying to chase what’s gone. I get it: everyone’s scared. No one knows what you’ll say that will get you canceled. No one knows what you’ve already said or written that will end you. So many people to offend.

At the very least, it's fair to say that Healy is more prolific than Williams, at least as of late. Since 2014, the 1975 have released five albums, whereas Williams has only released two, one of which was a Christmas album that - although it did feature a significant number of original compositions - was padded out by classic Christmas songs.

That said, Williams did also release two volumes of his ongoing Under the Radar series of demos, rarities, and B-sides, after which came XXV, a collection containing re-recordings and orchestrated versions of his greatest hits, done - as you might've already guessed - as a commemoration of 25 years of his solo career. And lest we forget, he was also the subject of an expansive documentary about his life and career - including the highs and lows of both - for Netflix.

"It was deeply unpleasant, to be honest with you," said Williams of the experience of watching the documentary series. "I think that people don't even like looking at selfies of themselves and hearing their own voice. And if you multiply that by watching you descend into mental illness and agoraphobia and depression and anxiety and you are watching a nervous breakdown, it's not a normal thing to do."

Whatever music we might hear from Williams in the future, one thing's for certain: he's got quite a distance to traverse creatively to come up with something that's as catchy and memorable as the work he and Guy Chambers did in early 2023 for Purina.