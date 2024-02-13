Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Can't Quit Each Other, Announce Summer 2024 Tour Together

Supporting Plant and Krauss for the majority of the tour is guitarist J.D. McPherson, who'll also serve as the guitarist for their sets, where he'll be accompanied by bassist Dennis Crouch, drummer Jay Bellerose, string player Stuart Duncan, and Viktor Krauss on keys and guitar. In the press release announcing the show, Plant and Krauss acknowledge that they’ll be performing material from the two albums they’ve recorded together thus far – Raising Sand (2007) and Raise the Roof (2021) – as well as a number of covers, including some reimagined Led Zeppelin numbers, including “The Battle of Evermore,” “Rock and Roll,” and “When the Levee Breaks.”

"We’ve been growing from the nervous formality of the very initial kicking it off after so many years of being apart and not really being sure, or even imagining that we would ever get back together," Plant told Rolling Stone in an interview tied to the tour announcement. "If you go back to all that time ago, in the beginning of the Raise the Roof recordings, the idea of taking it beyond there was it was very tentative, really, but nerve-wracking. And I don’t know if you think this, Alison, but when we doing some TV clips [early on] with Duane Eddy and James Burton and stuff, how are we to know from that kind of formal delivery, very neatly done, that we would end up as a particularly far-out, loose band, quite funky and extending all our songs? I think that’s the thing. We just grew more and more into a new place, and that’s what gave us the impetus to try this again."

"It’s felt great," Krauss - who was also part of the aforementioned Rolling Stone conversation - concurred with her cohort. "I’m really glad that we’ve been able to revisit this as many times as we have. The band has more room, and I get a little more consistency with what’s happening when it’s time for me to jump in and sing harmony. And I thought, 'Oh, it’ll be too long in between …' But it’s amazing how quickly the months go by before we go out again. I’m really looking forward to doing it again."