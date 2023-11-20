Rolling Stones Tease 2024 North American Tour

Are the Rolling Stones hitting the road again in 2024? Nothing official has been announced... but you can read into this X post below.
Hackney Diamonds has shown that the band can still rock with the rest of us young'uns (topping the UK Official Charts) and to prove that theory, the talk about a tour has been ping-ponging around the internet in the last few days.
IORR.org — a non-profit fan club/message board run by fans — has posted what they surmise are the 'rumored' dates, venues and cities the Stones have proposed. Again, merely speculation, but worthing mulling over:
Apr 28 - NRG Stadium, Austin, TX
May 2 - Jazz Fest, New Orleans, LA
May 7 - State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ
May 11 - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
May 15 - Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
May 23 - Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
May (?) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
May (?) - Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
May (?) - Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atalanta, GA
June 11 - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
June (?) - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
June (?) - Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH
June 27 & 30 - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
July 5 - BC Place, Vancouver, BC
July 10 & 13 - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
July 27 - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
And if you do believe the hype, word is an official announcement is set for the coming days with the first batch of dates.