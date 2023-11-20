Rolling Stones Tease 2024 North American Tour

Are the Rolling Stones hitting the road again in 2024? Nothing official has been announced... but you can read into this X post below.

👀 Want to be the first to know? Enter your details here: https://t.co/NvZ0tY0Qjf pic.twitter.com/wbrc3Ml1xO

Hackney Diamonds has shown that the band can still rock with the rest of us young'uns (topping the UK Official Charts) and to prove that theory, the talk about a tour has been ping-ponging around the internet in the last few days.

IORR.org — a non-profit fan club/message board run by fans — has posted what they surmise are the 'rumored' dates, venues and cities the Stones have proposed. Again, merely speculation, but worthing mulling over:

Apr 28 - NRG Stadium, Austin, TX

May 2 - Jazz Fest, New Orleans, LA

May 7 - State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

May 11 - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

May 15 - Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

May 23 - Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

May (?) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

May (?) - Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

May (?) - Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atalanta, GA

June 11 - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

June (?) - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

June (?) - Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

June 27 & 30 - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

July 5 - BC Place, Vancouver, BC

July 10 & 13 - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

July 27 - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA