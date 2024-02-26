'Satanic' Taylor Swift Performing 'Demonic Rituals', According to Former Boyband Star

Does the devil have all the best tunes? A former boyband member certainly thinks so. In what might be the strangest story any of us will read all year, the Belfast Telegraph has reported that former Boyzone star Shane Lynch believes Taylor Swift is “channeling the Devil in plain sight” by performing “demonic rituals” onstage. According to Lynch – whose sisters Keavy and Edele also found fame as members of the girl group B*Witched – the “Shake It Off” star is just one of a number of pop megastars using their influence to advance the black arts to a generation of gullible children.

“I think when you’re looking at a lot of the artists out there, a lot of their stage shows are Satanic rituals live in front of 20,000 people without them realizing and recognizing,” Lynch reportedly told the Sunday World. “You’ll see a lot of hoods up and masks on and fire ceremonies. Even down to Taylor Swift — one of the biggest artists in the world — you watch one of her shows and she has two or three different demonic rituals to do with the pentagrams on the ground, to do with all sorts of stuff on her stage. “But to a lot of people it’s just art and that’s how people are seeing it, unfortunately.”

As a member of manufactured Irish boyband Boyzone, Lynch racked up six British and nine Irish No. 1 singles between 1994 and 2010, with worldwide sales of 25 million records. But it seems that since quitting the charts, he has become increasingly concerned about the pernicious influence of the Prince of Darkness in popular music. His latest outburst is by no means the first time he has waxed lyrical on the subject. According to a report in September 2023, during an interview on Premier Christian Radio, he described how music industry figures “give light to the devil”. “I’ve been in rooms – at the top of the top – where albums are prayed over demonically. Music is prayed over demonically that goes out to the radio stations, to the public,” he said. “When you see that stuff, it’s frightening. “Rituals, ceremonies, everything to give light to the devil, to Satan. It’s a satanic music industry.” He added: “If you look at what the industry is today: your Sam Smiths to your Doja Cats to your Beyoncés, they are so demonic it’s unbelievable. And it’s in front of us. “We kind of go: ‘Oh, it’s just music.’ But it really isn’t. It’s absolutely taking over the world, taking over our children and taking over everything.”

Now it appears Lynch believes that even the sound of modern music can open a diabolic portal to the Dark Lord. “When it comes to a lot of the music that’s out there at the moment — more of the hip-hop side of things — there is a lot of hidden Satanic and a lot of evil within them, including down to the beats. It’s very real,” he said. “Music attaches to your emotions. It has a connection to your spirit and how you feel. That’s why I’ve stopped listening to those types of music myself because it doesn’t suit my spirit. “It 100 per cent has an effect on society. I think our society has never been worse in many areas, and it starts from our children. “It’s coming in right at our children from the very beginning to get them to sway away from anything Godly, anything controlled or disciplined. It’s getting wilder and wilder out there for a reason.” Lynch, who now operates a range of businesses under the label “Amen”, has two children himself. “They love music, and I don’t try and stop them,” he says. “They have to learn for themselves. I will encourage and explain to them. Music is dangerous.” Taylor Swift is yet to respond to the allegations.

