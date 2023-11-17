Sean “Diddy” Combs Sued by Singer Cassie, Who Alleges Years of Abuse (Updated)

(Update: One day after filing the lawsuit, attorneys for Casandra Ventura announced the R&B singer had reached an out-of-court settlement with Sean "Diddy" Combs. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Ventura said in a statement: “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”)

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was sued in federal court on Thursday by R&B singer Cassandra Ventura, professionally known as Cassie, who alleges she suffered years of abuse during her romantic relationship with Combs.

According to the New York Times, which first reported the filing, the lawsuit levies a substantial number of disturbing accusations against Combs, including rape, physical assault, and issuing multiple threats during the time they were involved. At one point, the suit alleges that Combs threatened to blow up the car of rapper Kid Cudi, whom Ventura was then dating. Cudi confirmed to the Times that, around that time, a car exploded in his driveway.