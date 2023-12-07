Sebastian Bach Celebrates the Completion of His Time as the Tiki on 'The Masked Singer' with a New Single

When it comes to singing, Sebastian Bach had already earned himself a reputation for being willing to take a shot at just about anything, from heavy metal to The Rocky Horror Picture Show. (In case you missed it, he played Riff Raff on Broadway in 2001, having already tackled the titular roles in Jekyll & Hyde the previous year.) Now, however, he can also lay claim to having sung Pilot’s “Magic” in prime time whilst dressed as a giant Tiki mug. If that isn’t worth celebrating by releasing a new single, then we don’t know what is...and neither does Bach, apparently, because that’s exactly what he’s gone and done.

If you're a regular viewer of 'The Masked Singer' and you didn't recognize Sebastian Bach as the Tiki, then drink.

"When I first agreed to be on [The Masked Singer], I thought it was mostly about comedy and costumes, which it definitely is!” Bach said in a press release. “But when I actually did the show, I realized that it's about singing! Which I love to do! I had an incredible time doing the show. My favorite song that I got to do was 'Magic' by Pilot. The high clean tenor sound of that vocal is incredible to sing for me! It was great making new friends and getting to put on a crazy show with awesome music!" But enough exclamation points: let's talk about that new single. Co-written by Bach, Myles Kennedy, and Elvis Baskette, "What Do I Got to Lose?" was produced by Baskette as well, and if we're being honest, it sounds like the sort of heavy metal stomper that'd regularly rise into the upper reaches of the rock charts back in the late '80s and early '90s. Whether it'll find the same level of success in the 2020s remains to be seen, but it's definitely a well-made piece of grungy rock that should serve as a reminder of just how solid Sebastian Bach's pipes remain to this day...as if those Masked Singer performances didn't already do that.

Meanwhile, Bach is also going to be hitting the road next year, making a few stops in the US as well as South America, but given the optimistic tone of the post-Masked Singer press release issued by his label ("Stay tuned in early 2024 for additional news about what’s next for Sebastian Bach"), we'd be very surprised if more dates didn't make their way into the news in short order. For now, though, here's where you can catch him next year... February 2024 : 2/24 - Rock from the Heart, Palace Theatre, Saint Paul, MN 2/29 - The 80's Cruise 2024, Orlando, FL April 2024 : 4/14 - Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Show, West Hollywood, CA 4/26 - Summer Breeze 2024, São Paulo, Brazil 4/27 - Tork n Roll, Curitiba, Brazil 4/28 - Vivo Rio (with Mr Big), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 4/30 - Teatro del Museo, Montevideo, Uruguay May 2024 : 5/1 - Estadio Obras (with Mr Big), Buenos Aires , Argentina 5/3 - Teatro Caupolican (with Mr. Big), Santiago, Chile 5/5 - Lunario, Mexico City, Mexico 5/9 - Welcome to Rockville 2024, Daytona Beach, FL