Selena Gomez to Star in Upcoming Linda Ronstadt Biopic

Pop star Selena Gomez will play Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic, Rolling Stone has reported. Rumors about Gomez's involvement in the film started swirling online after Gomez posted a picture of Ronstadt's 2013 autobiography Simple Dreams to her Instagram story on Jan. 9.

Source: MEGA The news broke after the pop star shared a picture of Linda Ronstadt's 2013 autobiography 'Simple Dreams.'

The film is currently in pre-production, Rolling Stone reported. The outlet was able to confirm that Gomez has been casted as Ronstadt, the country-rock star who's known for tracks including "Blue Bayou," "You're No Good" and "Silver Threads and Golden Needles." The film will be co-produced by Ronstadt's manager John Boylan and James Keach. No other casting decisions have been announced at this time. An eleven-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Ronstadt was also the subject of a 2019 documentary based on her memoirs called Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice. She and Gomez both have Mexican heritage. In 2019, Ronstadt visited the country to work with students at Los Cenzontles Cultural Arts Academy. The trip was filmed for the 2020 documentary Linda and the Mockingbirds, which was directed by Keach.

News about Gomez's upcoming role came shortly after the singer announced her impending retirement from the music industry. "I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting," she said during an episode of the SmartLess podcast published on Jan. 8. "I am going to want to chill because I’m tired." The Disney alum's new LP is expected to come out sometime next month. "I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else," she said. "I don’t think I’m the best singer but I do know how to tell stories and I love being able to make songs."

Source: MEGA Gomez's new album is expected to come out sometime next month.

Gomez may have been overwhelmed by the response to her Jan. 9 post. "I'm off social for a while," she said in another Instagram story posted less than an hour later. "I'm focusing on what really matters." During her SmartLess appearance, Gomez also spoke about how her rigorous touring schedule had a negative impact on her mental health. The situation came to a head in 2016 when she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and lupus. "I went to a mental institute and canceled one of my tours," Gomez said. "It just got to me because I love working and it distracts me from bad things."

Source: MEGA Last year, the actress shot a musical crime comedy film called 'Emilia Perez.'

The singer's most recent studio album Rare flew to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 after it was released in 2020. Her other two albums, 2013's Stars Dance and 2015's Revival, also made it to the top of the chart. Gomez's 2019 single "Lose You to Love Me" made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, as well. The thespian's acting career began in 2002 when she scored a recurring role on Barney & Friends. Gomez got her first big break when she was casted as protagonist Alex Russo on the Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place. Last year, the actress shot a musical crime comedy film called Emilia Perez. The film about a woman tasked with helping a Mexican drug lord get gender reassignment surgery is expected to come out sometime this year.