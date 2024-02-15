'Hard Rock Is Overdue for a New Vanguard': Sheer Mag Channels 1970s on New Single 'Eat It and Beat It'

Sheer Mag is bringing back classic 1970s hard rock with their new single "Eat It and Beat It." The track will be on their new album Playing Favorites, which is due out on March 1 via Third Man Records. The song opens with a rousing retro guitar riff that gives way to singer Tina Halladay's punchy shredded vocals. Sheer Mag described "Eat It and Beat It" as a "call to arms" in a press release announcing the new track.

Source: Third Man Records It will be included on their upcoming album 'Playing Favorites,' which is due out on March 1.

"Hard rock is overdue for a new vanguard to redefine the genre and ‘Eat and Beat It’ is an anthem for the next generation," they said. "The legacy acts that we grew up admiring and styling ourselves after aren't going to be around forever, and nor should they be. It's high time for a new cohort to take over and carry the torch for rock and roll in the 21st century." The band has already released three other tracks that will appear on Playing Favorites, which was initially envisioned as a four-track disco EP. Those dance and funk influences come through clearly on "Moonstruck" and "All Lined Up." The album's title track is a more straightforward power pop anthem.

Guitarist Kyle Seely and his brother Hart Seely tracked all the instrumentals for Playing Favorites over a six month period in 2022 and 2023. Lyricist and guitarist Matt Palmer joined Halladay in the band's native Philadelphia to finish off the songs. Playing Favorites will be Sheer Mag's third album. They released Need to Feel Your Love in 2017 and A Distant Call two years later. The band also has three EPs and a live album under its belt. Sheer Mag is getting ready for a global tour to support Playing Favorites that will start in Washington D.C. on March 29. The band just announced a new slate of European and U.K. dates for this August. Tickets are available through Sheer Mag's website.

Check out a full list of the upcoming concerts dates below: Mar 29: Washington, DC - Songbyrd Mar 30: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle - Back Room Mar 31: Asheville, NC - Eulogy Apr 01: Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records Apr 02: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Altar Apr 04: New Orleans, LA - Siberia Apr 05: Houston, TX - The End Apr 06: Austin, TX - Far Out Lounge Apr 07: Dallas, TX - Double Wide Apr 09: Mesa, AZ - The Nile Apr 10: Tucson, AZ - Club Congress Apr 11: San Diego, CA - The Casbah Apr 12: Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room Apr 13: Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room Apr 15: San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop Apr 17: Portland, OR - Star Theater Apr 18: Seattle, WA - The Vera Project Apr 19: Boise, ID - The Shredder Apr 20: Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court Apr 22: Denver, CO - Hi Dive Apr 24: Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge Apr 25: Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry Apr 26: Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon Apr 27: Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village Apr 29: Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Cafe Apr 30: Windsor, ON - Craft Heads Brewing Company May 01: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground May 03: Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place May 04: Troy, NY - No Fun May 05: Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom May 06: East Haven, CT - Beeracks May 08: New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom May 10: Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church May 31 - Jun 02: Northampton, MA - Field Day Music Festival Aug 03: BE Genk - Absolutely Free Festival Aug 04: NL Amsterdam - Paradiso Aug 05: DE Hamburg - Hafenklang Aug 06: DK Copenhagen - Stengade Aug 07: DE Berlin - Cassiopeia Aug 08: DE Leipzig - Institut für Zukunft Aug 09: NL Eindhoven - Stroomhuis Aug 11: UK London - Lafayette Aug 12: UK Birmingham - Hare & Hounds Aug 13: UK Glasgow - Room 2 Aug 14: UK Leeds - Belgrave Music Hall Aug 15: UK Brecon Beacons - Green Man Fest Aug 17: CH Geneva - Piz Palu Festival Aug 18: CH Düdingen - Bad Bonn Aug 20: ES San Sebastian - Dabadaba Aug 21: ES Madrid - El SolAug 22: ES Barcelona - Upload Aug 23: ES Valencia - 16 Toneladas Aug 24: ES Torremolinos - Canela Party Aug 26: PT Lisbon - ZDB

Here's the track listing for Playing Favorites: 01 - Playing Favorites 02 - Eat It and Beat It 03 - All Lined Up 04 - Don’t Come Lookin’ 05 - I Gotta Go 06 - Moonstruck 07 - Mechanical Garden 08 - Golden Hour 09 - Tea On The Kettle 10 - Paper Time 11 - When You Get Back

