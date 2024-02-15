'Hard Rock Is Overdue for a New Vanguard': Sheer Mag Channels 1970s on New Single 'Eat It and Beat It'

Sheer Mag is bringing back classic 1970s hard rock with their new single "Eat It and Beat It." The track will be on their new album Playing Favorites, which is due out on March 1 via Third Man Records.
The song opens with a rousing retro guitar riff that gives way to singer Tina Halladay's punchy shredded vocals. Sheer Mag described "Eat It and Beat It" as a "call to arms" in a press release announcing the new track.
"Hard rock is overdue for a new vanguard to redefine the genre and ‘Eat and Beat It’ is an anthem for the next generation," they said.
"The legacy acts that we grew up admiring and styling ourselves after aren't going to be around forever, and nor should they be. It's high time for a new cohort to take over and carry the torch for rock and roll in the 21st century."
The band has already released three other tracks that will appear on Playing Favorites, which was initially envisioned as a four-track disco EP. Those dance and funk influences come through clearly on "Moonstruck" and "All Lined Up." The album's title track is a more straightforward power pop anthem.
Guitarist Kyle Seely and his brother Hart Seely tracked all the instrumentals for Playing Favorites over a six month period in 2022 and 2023. Lyricist and guitarist Matt Palmer joined Halladay in the band's native Philadelphia to finish off the songs.
Playing Favorites will be Sheer Mag's third album. They released Need to Feel Your Love in 2017 and A Distant Call two years later. The band also has three EPs and a live album under its belt.
Sheer Mag is getting ready for a global tour to support Playing Favorites that will start in Washington D.C. on March 29. The band just announced a new slate of European and U.K. dates for this August. Tickets are available through Sheer Mag's website.
Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.
Check out a full list of the upcoming concerts dates below:
Mar 29: Washington, DC - Songbyrd
Mar 30: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle - Back Room
Mar 31: Asheville, NC - Eulogy
Apr 01: Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records
Apr 02: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Altar
Apr 04: New Orleans, LA - Siberia
Apr 05: Houston, TX - The End
Apr 06: Austin, TX - Far Out Lounge
Apr 07: Dallas, TX - Double Wide
Apr 09: Mesa, AZ - The Nile
Apr 10: Tucson, AZ - Club Congress
Apr 11: San Diego, CA - The Casbah
Apr 12: Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
Apr 13: Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
Apr 15: San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop
Apr 17: Portland, OR - Star Theater
Apr 18: Seattle, WA - The Vera Project
Apr 19: Boise, ID - The Shredder
Apr 20: Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
Apr 22: Denver, CO - Hi Dive
Apr 24: Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
Apr 25: Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry
Apr 26: Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
Apr 27: Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village
Apr 29: Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Cafe
Apr 30: Windsor, ON - Craft Heads Brewing Company
May 01: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
May 03: Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
May 04: Troy, NY - No Fun
May 05: Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom
May 06: East Haven, CT - Beeracks
May 08: New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
May 10: Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church
May 31 - Jun 02: Northampton, MA - Field Day Music Festival
Aug 03: BE Genk - Absolutely Free Festival
Aug 04: NL Amsterdam - Paradiso
Aug 05: DE Hamburg - Hafenklang
Aug 06: DK Copenhagen - Stengade
Aug 07: DE Berlin - Cassiopeia
Aug 08: DE Leipzig - Institut für Zukunft
Aug 09: NL Eindhoven - Stroomhuis
Aug 11: UK London - Lafayette
Aug 12: UK Birmingham - Hare & Hounds
Aug 13: UK Glasgow - Room 2
Aug 14: UK Leeds - Belgrave Music Hall
Aug 15: UK Brecon Beacons - Green Man Fest
Aug 17: CH Geneva - Piz Palu Festival
Aug 18: CH Düdingen - Bad Bonn
Aug 20: ES San Sebastian - Dabadaba
Aug 21: ES Madrid - El SolAug 22: ES Barcelona - Upload
Aug 23: ES Valencia - 16 Toneladas
Aug 24: ES Torremolinos - Canela Party
Aug 26: PT Lisbon - ZDB
Here's the track listing for Playing Favorites:
01 - Playing Favorites
02 - Eat It and Beat It
03 - All Lined Up
04 - Don’t Come Lookin’
05 - I Gotta Go
06 - Moonstruck
07 - Mechanical Garden
08 - Golden Hour
09 - Tea On The Kettle
10 - Paper Time
11 - When You Get Back