'Hard Rock Is Overdue for a New Vanguard': Sheer Mag Channels 1970s on New Single 'Eat It and Beat It'

'The legacy acts that we grew up admiring and styling ourselves after aren't going to be around forever,' the band said. 'It's high time for a new cohort to take over and carry the torch for rock and roll in the 21st century.'

Sheer Mag
Source: Cecil Shang Whaley

Sheer Mag is bringing back 1970s hard rock with their new single 'Eat It and Beat It.'

Sheer Mag is bringing back classic 1970s hard rock with their new single "Eat It and Beat It." The track will be on their new album Playing Favorites, which is due out on March 1 via Third Man Records.

The song opens with a rousing retro guitar riff that gives way to singer Tina Halladay's punchy shredded vocals. Sheer Mag described "Eat It and Beat It" as a "call to arms" in a press release announcing the new track.

Sheer Mag
Source: Third Man Records

It will be included on their upcoming album 'Playing Favorites,' which is due out on March 1.

"Hard rock is overdue for a new vanguard to redefine the genre and ‘Eat and Beat It’ is an anthem for the next generation," they said.

"The legacy acts that we grew up admiring and styling ourselves after aren't going to be around forever, and nor should they be. It's high time for a new cohort to take over and carry the torch for rock and roll in the 21st century."

The band has already released three other tracks that will appear on Playing Favorites, which was initially envisioned as a four-track disco EP. Those dance and funk influences come through clearly on "Moonstruck" and "All Lined Up." The album's title track is a more straightforward power pop anthem.

Guitarist Kyle Seely and his brother Hart Seely tracked all the instrumentals for Playing Favorites over a six month period in 2022 and 2023. Lyricist and guitarist Matt Palmer joined Halladay in the band's native Philadelphia to finish off the songs.

Playing Favorites will be Sheer Mag's third album. They released Need to Feel Your Love in 2017 and A Distant Call two years later. The band also has three EPs and a live album under its belt.

Sheer Mag is getting ready for a global tour to support Playing Favorites that will start in Washington D.C. on March 29. The band just announced a new slate of European and U.K. dates for this August. Tickets are available through Sheer Mag's website.

Check out a full list of the upcoming concerts dates below:

Mar 29: Washington, DC - Songbyrd

Mar 30: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle - Back Room

Mar 31: Asheville, NC - Eulogy

Apr 01: Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records

Apr 02: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Altar

Apr 04: New Orleans, LA - Siberia

Apr 05: Houston, TX - The End

Apr 06: Austin, TX - Far Out Lounge

Apr 07: Dallas, TX - Double Wide

Apr 09: Mesa, AZ - The Nile

Apr 10: Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

Apr 11: San Diego, CA - The Casbah

Apr 12: Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

Apr 13: Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

Apr 15: San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

Apr 17: Portland, OR - Star Theater

Apr 18: Seattle, WA - The Vera Project

Apr 19: Boise, ID - The Shredder

Apr 20: Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

Apr 22: Denver, CO - Hi Dive

Apr 24: Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

Apr 25: Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

Apr 26: Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

Apr 27: Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

Apr 29: Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Cafe

Apr 30: Windsor, ON - Craft Heads Brewing Company

May 01: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

May 03: Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

May 04: Troy, NY - No Fun

May 05: Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom

May 06: East Haven, CT - Beeracks

May 08: New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

May 10: Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

May 31 - Jun 02: Northampton, MA - Field Day Music Festival

Aug 03: BE Genk - Absolutely Free Festival

Aug 04: NL Amsterdam - Paradiso

Aug 05: DE Hamburg - Hafenklang

Aug 06: DK Copenhagen - Stengade

Aug 07: DE Berlin - Cassiopeia

Aug 08: DE Leipzig - Institut für Zukunft

Aug 09: NL Eindhoven - Stroomhuis

Aug 11: UK London - Lafayette

Aug 12: UK Birmingham - Hare & Hounds

Aug 13: UK Glasgow - Room 2

Aug 14: UK Leeds - Belgrave Music Hall

Aug 15: UK Brecon Beacons - Green Man Fest

Aug 17: CH Geneva - Piz Palu Festival

Aug 18: CH Düdingen - Bad Bonn

Aug 20: ES San Sebastian - Dabadaba

Aug 21: ES Madrid - El SolAug 22: ES Barcelona - Upload

Aug 23: ES Valencia - 16 Toneladas

Aug 24: ES Torremolinos - Canela Party

Aug 26: PT Lisbon - ZDB

Here's the track listing for Playing Favorites:

01 - Playing Favorites

02 - Eat It and Beat It

03 - All Lined Up

04 - Don’t Come Lookin’

05 - I Gotta Go

06 - Moonstruck

07 - Mechanical Garden

08 - Golden Hour

09 - Tea On The Kettle

10 - Paper Time

11 - When You Get Back

