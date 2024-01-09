Sinéad O’Connor Died From Natural Causes: Coroner's Report

The iconic Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes last summer, according to a report from the Southwark Coroners Court in London. "The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death," the medical examiner's office told The Hollywood Reporter. "No further comments will be made."

Source: MEGA The singer died at age 56 on July 26, when she was found unresponsive in a London home.

O'Connor died on July 26, 2023, when she was found unresponsive in a London home. At the time, authorities said the 56-year-old's death was not considered suspicious. They announced plans to perform an autopsy and said it could take several weeks for the results to be made public. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," the singer's family said in a statement shortly after her death. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

O'Connor first found fame with her 1990 hit "Nothing Compares 2 U," which was written by Prince. The track made it to the No. 1 spot on the singles charts in her native Ireland, the U.S., the U.K. and more. "Nothing" was nominated for four Grammy Awards in 1991, but O'Connor boycotted the ceremony to protest the commercial nature of the music industry. Two years later, the singer made headlines again when she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II during her performance on Saturday Night Live. The move was a response to the Catholic church's alleged coverup of the sexual abuse of children. Since then, the church has been involved in several lawsuits regarding the allegations.

O'Connor received massive blowback for the stunt, but later said she didn't regret the move. "A lot of people say or think that tearing up the pope's photo derailed my career. That's not how I feel about it," she wrote in her 2021 book Rememberings. "I feel that having a number-one record derailed my career and my tearing the photo put me back on the right track" The singer released 10 studio albums over the course of a career spanning more than three decades. Her best performer was the chart-topping I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, which contains "Nothing Compares 2 U." Her 1992 LP Am I Not Your Girl? made it to the No. 6 spot on the U.K. albums chart.