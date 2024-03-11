Watch Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen Join Ryan Gosling for Elaborate 'I'm Just Ken' Performance at the Oscars

It may not have won the Oscar for Best Original Song on March 10, but Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson’s Barbie showstopper "I'm Just Ken" can now claim an equally impressive distinction, as the first song to feature a Slash cameo at the Academy Awards. The Guns N’ Roses guitarist made a surprise appearance alongside Ryan Gosling for a “Material Girl”-inspired production of the song on Sunday night, emerging onstage in signature top hat to shred a solo while Gosling hammed it up amid a crowd of dancers. Also onstage: former Van Halen bassist Wolfgang Van Halen. Check out the appropriately over-the-top performance below:

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC via YouTube

The last of the five nominated songs to be performed during the ceremony, the production of “I’m Just Ken” was by far the most elaborate, beginning with a bedazzled, pink-suited Gosling in the audience perched behind star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig. As he made his way onstage, Gosling acknowledged Ronson and Wyatt among the band, and was soon joined by a massive troupe of male dancers, including Barbie co-stars Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS Billie Eilish won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

The Oscar ended up going to another song from Barbie, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's "What Was I Made For?" The two performed the ballad earlier in the evening as an intimate duet. Jon Batiste gave a similarly stripped-down showing for his appearance, tackling "It Never Went Away" from the documentary American Symphony. Scott George and the Osage Singers gave a rousing performance of “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon, while Becky G was flanked by dozen child dancers while she sang the Diane Warren-penned "The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'Oppenheimer' composer Ludwig Göransson won the Oscar for Best Original Score.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

Presenters Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande presented the Best Original Song award, as well as Best Original Score, which went to Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer. The Swedish composer thanked his parents "for giving me guitars and drum machines instead of video games." Oppenheimer was the night's big winner on the whole, taking home the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Cinematography (Hoyte van Hoytema) and Best Editing (Jennifer Lame). Earlier in the night, the short film War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko won the Oscar for Best Animated Short, with Sean Ono Lennon taking the stage and urging the Academy Awards crowd to wish his mother, Yoko Ono, a happy Mother's Day.

Source: MEGA Slash announced a new solo album just days before the Oscars.

Article continues below advertisement

For his part, having recently finished a world tour with Guns N' Roses, Slash announced a new solo album on Friday, entitled Orgy of the Damned. Scheduled for release on May 17, the album features a disparate collection of guest vocalists, starting with AC/DC’s Brian Johnson and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith on the LP’s first single, “Killing Floor.”

Powered by RedCircle