Sleater-Kinney Share Music Video for 'Untidy Creature'

The song is the third single from the band's upcoming eleventh album, 'Little Rope.'

Sharing what is presumably the final single before the arrival of eleventh studio album Little Rope later this month, Sleater-Kinney have released a video for “Untidy Creature.” Directed by Nick Pollet, the atmospheric clip features free-diver Amber Bourke serenely holding her breath in a bathtub while the song plays. Watch the video below:

The release of “Untidy Creature” follows “Hell” and “Say It Like You Mean It,” both released at the end of last year, with the Olympia, Washington-formed group performing the latter on Jimmy Kimmel Live, accompanied by co-founder Carrie Brownstein’s Portlandia collaborator Fred Armisen on tambourine.

Brownstein onstage with Sleater-Kinney in late 2023.

Speaking about the track (which is the album closer) to NME on Jan. 4, Brownstein shared: “There’s a lot of meaning without words, a lot that’s being evoked and conveyed without the lyrics, and it just felt like, at the end of these 10 tracks that deal with themes of loss and rage and urgency and we just wanted it to break into something that transcended just the every day there.”

As Brownstein and bandmate Corin Tucker have shared elsewhere, much of the album was recorded after the sudden deaths of Brownstein’s mother and stepfather following a car accident in Italy.

Little Rope, due out on Jan. 19 via Loma Vista, will be Sleater-Kinney’s second album since the departure of longtime drummer Janet Weiss, who left the band shortly before the release of 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold. The group’s previous album, Path of Wellness, came out in 2021.

Founded by Tucker and Brownstein in 1994, Sleater-Kinney was one of the most critically-acclaimed bands of the late-‘90s and early ‘00s, releasing seven albums before announcing a hiatus in 2007. During that time off, Tucker released two solo albums, while Weiss and Brownstein formed the supergroup Wild Flag, with Brownstein later forging an acting career through her sketch comedy show Portlandia, as well as an appearance in Todd Haynes’ Carol. The band regrouped in 2015, releasing reunion album No Cities to Love.

Q recently caught a Los Angeles warm-up show for Sleater-Kinney’s upcoming tour in support of the album, which launches on Feb. 28. Check out the full tour dates below:

02/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

02/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/01 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

03/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

03/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

03/05 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

03/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

03/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

03/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/11 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

03/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/16 – New York, NY @ Racket

03/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

03/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

03/20 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

03/21 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/25 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

03/26 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

03/30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

03/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/04 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

04/05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

