Slipknot, Disturbed and Avenged Sevenfold to Headline 2024 Rocklahoma Festival

Rocklahoma Festival — which, as you can probably glean from context clues, is a hard rock- and heavy metal-focused music festival held in Oklahoma every year — has announced its 2024 lineup. Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed, Slipknot, Evanescence, A Day to Remember, and Lamb of God are headlining the fest's 2024 edition, a three-day affair that organizers are billing as their largest to date. "We’re back, baby...and bigger than ever, with a lineup that’ll blow your mind and leave you craving more," a post on the festival's official Instagram page reads. "Prepare to be blown away by @slipknot, @disturbed, @evanescenceofficial, @adtr, and @avengedsevenfold’s FIRST EVER Rocklahoma performance that will shake the grounds of Pryor, OK...plus so many more!"

Article continues below advertisement

Halestorm, Skillet, Mastodon, the reunited Anthrax, and Clutch are also on the lineup alongside acts including Nothing More, Slayer's Kerry King, Coal Chamber, Badflower, Pop Evil, Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Bad Wolves, Tom Keifer, Winger, Faster Pussycat, Vixen, and Set It Off, the Warning, Kim Dracula, Tim Montana, and Austin Meade. The bill is rounded out by the Plot in You, Des Rocs, Oxymorons, Holy Wars, Any Given Sin, Enuff Z'Nuff, Atomic Punks, Eva Under Fire, Another Day Dawns, Raven's Banquet, Skarlett Roxx, Surge, Eyebolt, Dime Store Riot, Color of Chaos, and Ten Cent Revenge.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA "Rocklahoma is a call to arms, a celebration of not only music but also of our differences and what makes us all the same," Lzzy Hale of Halestorm said.

"Rocklahoma is a call to arms, a celebration of not only music but also of our differences and what makes us all the same," Lzzy Hale of Halestorm said in a statement. "We are so grateful to be returning to the stage, and cannot wait to see our old friends, and welcome the new ones into our Rock ’n Roll family!" David Draiman of Disturbed added, "Disturbed is coming back to headline Rocklahoma this year. Fresh off our sold out North American and Australian tour and our No. 1 song 'Don't Tell Me,' featuring our friend and icon Ann Wilson of Heart, we are firing on all cylinders right now. We can't wait to bring it to Oklahoma this upcoming Labor Day Weekend. Along with our brothers and sisters in Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, Halestorm and so many others, we will cya there."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Slipknot will also headline the festival.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place. Rocklahoma Festival will run on Labor Day weekend from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1 at the Rockin Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside of Tulsa. Tickets will go on sale here starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5. Hosted by radio personality Eddie Trunk, Rocklahoma started in 2007 and is now in its 18th year. The fest was recently acquired by Danny Wimmer Presents, which also produces similar events including Aftershock, Louder Than Life, and Welcome to Rockville. Dave Giencke, founder and general manager of original creators Pryor Creek Music Festivals, who also sold Born & Raised to DWP, said, "This marks a significant milestone for Rocklahoma and Born & Raised. We are optimistic about the bright future ahead. Though the decision wasn't made lightly, we believe DWP shares our aspirations for both Rocklahoma and Born & Raised. My wife Sharon and I are committed to remaining actively involved, ensuring our vision and aspirations continue to thrive for years to come."

Powered by RedCircle