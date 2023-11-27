Smashing Pumpkins Perform at Disney World as Part of Holiday TV Special

The Smashing Pumpkins traveled to Disney World to perform Christmas songs as part of a holiday-themed TV special. The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration included the group performing an unreleased original song called "Evergreen," as well as a cover of Bing Crosby's chestnut "Silver Bells."

As unlikely as the pairing might seem at first blush, it's no secret that frontman Billy Corgan is a Disney fanatic. A photo of the musician riding a rollercoaster at one of the company's theme parks went viral back in 2015; writers at Family Guy seized on the situation and worked the image into one of their jokes.

As he said in a promo for the special, Corgan was honored to be performing as part of the Disney production that aired on ABC on Sunday night.

"I work in the world of professional wrestling and when you’re a big fan of professional wrestling, they call you a mark. So I’m a Disney mark," he said in an interview filmed before the show. "I collect old Disneyland items. I have stuff from back on the opening day in 1955. So when they called me to come play Disney, I’m like, whatever you need." Corgan added that he and his family set up seven Christmas in their home every year.