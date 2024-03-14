Song Premiere: Listen to Flora Cash's 'Dragon' Here First

The love story that is Swedish-American duo Flora Cash – Shpresa Lleshaj and Cole Randall – is primed for the release of "Dragon," the follow-up to their October 2023 single release "Holy Water." Listen to the premiere of "Dragon" below.

"'Dragon' speaks to the heart of battling through darkness and finding your fire again. It's about being lost, and then discovering strength you didn't know you had. This song is for anyone who's ever felt like they were fading away, only to rise stronger, ready to take on the world anew. It's a raw, honest journey from the depths to the light."

The pair, who met in 2012 through the music streaming service Soundcloud, have as divergent backgrounds as one could ever imagine. Kosova-born Lleshaj fled with her family to Stockholm, Sweden as a child to escape war and conflict in the region. Randall from Minneapolis, Minnesota endured a turbulent upbringing with an incarcerated father and a mother who worked her way through college and eventually through grad school. His grandfather became a mentoring figurehead and encouraged Randall to create music with crude multi-track equipment.

Eventually, through postings on Soundcloud and back-and-forth comments, they came together in Stockholm to write and produce music. What has transpired since 2017 and the release of "You're Somebody Else," was a quiet but powerful leap into social media and near-mainstream/alternative markets. By November 2018 the song had reached the Top 10 on both Billboard's Alternative Songs and Adult Alternative Songs airplay charts.

They followed that with their first television appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden and then Last Call with Carson Daly and in 2019 Live With Kelly and Ryan. "You're Somebody Else" was eventually certified Platinum in the U.S. by the RIAA in 2021.