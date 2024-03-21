Song Premiere: Listen to Pete Muller's 'Run Out of Love' (ft. Lisa Loeb) Here First

Multi-hyphenate creative Pete Muller is releasing the slow bluesy "Run Out of Love," featuring singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb. The song is from his upcoming sixth LP More Time, coming out May 17 via Two Truths Records. Listen to the track below.

Muller, while not a household name, has blended a career of art and business since earning a mathematics degree from Princeton University. He first made a name for himself as the founder of hedge-fund company PDT Partners. As a philanthropist, he's the founding board member of the non-profit Math For America and partnered with the City of New York and Berklee College of Music to save and renovate Avatar Studios, formerly known as the Power Station, and re-launched the space as a recording and educational facility.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

His music endeavors have previously leaned more toward adult contemporary and Americana. With More Time, produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price), Muller is now stepping up with a starker rock and soul sound, due in part to the assembly of musicians present at the Memphis-based recording sessions, including bassist Dave Smith (Al Green, Wilson Pickett), famed Texas guitarist Will Sexton (Joe Ely, Roky Erickson), Memphis organist Rick Steff (Lucero, Cat Power), longtime Wilco drummer Ken Coomer and a host of local legend horn players and background vocalists.

As noted in the press release for the album, "It’s perhaps the album's closing track, "Run Out Of Love," that best encapsulates the collection’s spirit, with Muller and Loeb duetting about the limitless capacity for affection. "Even when you think you might be giving too much," Muller sings, "There ain’t no way you can run out of love."

Grammy and BRIT winner Loeb has been a mainstay on the pop scene since her breakthrough No. 1 hit "Stay (I Missed You)" from the 1994 film Reality Bites. Loeb – similar to Muller – has had a long and varied career in the entertainment industry. Her most current musical endeavor was 2020's A Simple Trick of Happiness, although her lyrical wheelhouse has included several children's albums, including 2016's Feel What U Feel. She is an author, playwright, recognizable actor (with her distinctive eyewear) and voice-over artist, and can currently be heard on Disney Junior's Firebuds.

Muller has several shows coming up and you can purchase tickets here.