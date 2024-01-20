Spotify Attacks Apple's 'Outrageous' Increased Developer Fee

In a development pitting two of the giants of online music against one another, digital media service Spotify has issued a no-holds-barred statement regarding tech giant Apple and the possibility of increasing commission fees that could be levied against the service in the UK.

As reported by multiple finance and tech outlets, Apple revealed on Jan. 17 that it would permit users in the U.S. to make purchases outside its App Store, provided major app developers pay a 27% fee, which would include Spotify. Currently, the breakdown for the biggest developers is a 30% fee to use this system, while smaller developers pay around 15%, and 85% of developers don't pay a fee at all.

Spotify slapped back, calling the increase "outrageous," accusing Apple of "stopping at nothing" to protect its profits, and urging the British government to prevent this scenario from happening in the UK.

All this stems from a court ruling that the tech company was in violation of a competition law by failing to tell users about alternate avenues to make purchases outside the App Store. Under the change, app developers can now redirect customers to bypass the App Store payment system by using external links.