Spotify Wrapped 2023: How to View This Year's Most Popular Music

With New Year's right around the corner, Spotify Wrapped has returned for 2023. The streaming platform's 574 million annual users can now each view a personalized data-based summary of the music that defined their year.

Listeners can access the feature in the latest version of the Spotify mobile app. For the first time, users can also view it in any browser by visiting Spotify.com/Wrapped.

The streaming service added two brand new features to Spotify Wrapped this year. Users will each be assigned one of a dozen "Me in 2023" characters. The roster includes the Vampire, who enjoys "emotional, atmospheric music more than most" and the Mastermind, who likes studying "a wide range of different genres." There's also a "Sound Town" feature which matches listeners to a specific city based on their music preferences. It can be anywhere in the world.

Spotify Wrapped 2023 also includes updates to some familiar features. The top genres section includes a new sandwich-based design. Users will also be able to see when in the year they were most dedicated to streaming each of their top five artists. Musicians and podcasters will get their own Spotify Wrapped experience with data about their listeners.

Spotify also released a list of its most streamed artists of the year on Wednesday. Taylor Swift topped the list with 26.1 billion streams. The top ten also included Bad Bunny, the Weeknd, Drake, Peso Pluma, Feid, Travis Scott, SZA, Karol G and Lana Del Rey.