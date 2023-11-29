Spotify Wrapped 2023: How to View This Year's Most Popular Music

With New Year's right around the corner, Spotify Wrapped has returned for 2023. The streaming platform's 574 million annual users can now each view a personalized data-based summary of the music that defined their year.
Listeners can access the feature in the latest version of the Spotify mobile app. For the first time, users can also view it in any browser by visiting Spotify.com/Wrapped.
The streaming service added two brand new features to Spotify Wrapped this year. Users will each be assigned one of a dozen "Me in 2023" characters. The roster includes the Vampire, who enjoys "emotional, atmospheric music more than most" and the Mastermind, who likes studying "a wide range of different genres." There's also a "Sound Town" feature which matches listeners to a specific city based on their music preferences. It can be anywhere in the world.
Spotify Wrapped 2023 also includes updates to some familiar features. The top genres section includes a new sandwich-based design. Users will also be able to see when in the year they were most dedicated to streaming each of their top five artists. Musicians and podcasters will get their own Spotify Wrapped experience with data about their listeners.
Spotify also released a list of its most streamed artists of the year on Wednesday. Taylor Swift topped the list with 26.1 billion streams. The top ten also included Bad Bunny, the Weeknd, Drake, Peso Pluma, Feid, Travis Scott, SZA, Karol G and Lana Del Rey.
The top song of the year was "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus. The top five included "Kill Bill'' by SZA, "As It Was" by Harry Styles, "Seven" by Jung Kook, and "Ella Baila Sola" by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma. Swift didn't make it into the top five in this category, but her tracks "Cruel Summer" and "Anti-Hero" took the No. 6 and No. 10 spots respectively.
This year's most streamed album was Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny. That was followed up by Taylor Swift's Midnight, SZA's SOS, the Weeknd's Starboy, and Mañana Será Bonito by Karol G.
Although pop music was unsurprisingly at the top of these lists, Spotify data shows younger listeners are less tethered to specific genres.
"Gen Z continues to embrace the genreless/genre-hybrid trend, refusing to be defined by only one genre, and instead moving seamlessly between sounds," the company's release says. "They also embrace moods, looking for playlists and songs that best describe the mood or moment they’re in."