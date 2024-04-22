Sprints Frontwoman Karla Chubb Sexually Assaulted for Second Time on Tour: 'We Will Not Stand for It'

Dublin garage punk indies Sprints have issued a statement following an incident involving vocalist Karla Chubb who was sexually assaulted for the second time after a recent live performance. The group played a gig on April 20 at the Ulster Sports Club venue in Belfast as part of their Letter to Self tour.

As posted on the band's X (formerly Twitter) account on April 22, the full statement reads: "Yesterday, Karla [Chubb] was sexually assaulted for the second time on the Letter To Self Tour. The fact that this has occurred twice is abhorrent, the fact that it still happens at all is disgusting. We will not stand for it and we will not be silent about it." "Female performers should be able to engage with their audience, step off the stage or perform without fear of groping, unwanted touching, cat-calling and harassment. The fact that this is still an everyday occurrence for most women is beyond reprehensible." "To those who noticed and called out the behaviour yesterday, thank you. To those of you responsible for the behaviour, shame on you. Do better."

Numerous images have been posted to Sprints' social media accounts, showing Chubb crowding surfing while singing in the standing-room-only venues during performances. The band, which includes Chubb, bassist and vocalist Sam McCann, guitarist Colm O'Reilly and drummer Jack Callan, have been on the road supporting their debut release Letter to Self since February. After gigs in Europe, the band trekked over to the U.S. for the American leg of the shows and were scheduled to play a showcase at Austin's SXSW Festival on March 14. However, after news came to light that several official sponsors had military ties with the festival, Sprints pulled out (in support of Palestine freedom) and posted on their X account that they would instead perform at two non-affiliated SXSW shows in Austin instead.

Our show today has now been moved to 6pm at Lazarus Brewing E 6th x https://t.co/LvufXaPoer — SPRINTS (@SPRINTSmusic) March 14, 2024

Letter to Self was released to wide acclaim across the music press industry and sold out shows in the U.S., UK and Ireland. In a press release, Chubb described the lyrics on the album as very personal, explaining: "Lyrically it was about acknowledging everything that’s happened in my life – my traumas, my struggles with anxiety – and to close that chapter by putting it on the page." "There’s been a lot of shame in my life, so I wanted the title to be the most honest, on-the-nose thing possible."

Sprints are scheduled to conclude their Irish gigs on May 4, then perform at several UK and European festivals before ending the year with a few shows in the UK in November. Ticket information is available here.