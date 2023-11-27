Squeeze Unveil 50th Anniversary UK Tour Dates With Badly Drawn Boy

Icons of British music Squeeze are set to tour in October and November 2024 with Badly Drawn Boy, a notable 2002 Q 50 Bands to See Before You Die.
The tour — which will raise funds and awareness for UK food bank network The Trussell Trust — will be in support of two new albums the band will be releasing in 2024.
Songwriters Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook met as teenagers in Blackheath Village, South London in 1973. The prodigious amount of writing (separately, Difford supplied the words and Tilbrook composed the melodies) led them to form a band that within a few years were enjoying success on the UK club circuit, most prominently with the Number 2 UK chart hits "Cool For Cats" and "Up The Junction."
Although there have been several breaks and editions of Squeeze, Difford & Tilbrook have remained the constant. Their most recent US tour with The Psychedelic Furs proved to be not only a professional success, it gave insight into their continued longevity and popularity. In an interview with BBC Breakfast on November 27, Tilbrook noted "The reaction we're getting is completely unlike any we've ever had." When asked why that was, he answered point-blank "'Cause we're really great!"
Few details have been released in regards to what the backlog of material will consist of, except that Difford noted in the same interview that they were on "a cassette [with] a very rusty sound. But there's ten or twelve songs, so it's going to be fascinating to get them back out and work on them." In addition, the band — which includes drummer Simon Hanson, keyboardist Stephen Large, percussionist Steve Smith, pedal steel guitarist Melvin Duffy and bassist Owen Biddle — will be in the studio recording brand-new material. Both releases will have announcement dates in 2024.
You can sign up to the band's email list no later than 5:00 PM GMT on Tuesday, November 28 to get access to a special pre-sale period which starts at 10:00 AM GMT on Wednesday, November 29. (Tickets go on general sale December 1.) Fans are invited to bring food donations to the shows, where there will be collection points across the venue each night. There will also be collection buckets for any cash donations.
Squeeze and special guest Badly Drawn Boy:
OCTOBER 2024
4 – Sheffield City Hall
5 – Birmingham Symphony Hall
8 – Aberdeen Music Hall
9 – Edinburgh Usher Hall
11 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
12 – Manchester O2 Apollo
13 – Newcastle O2 City Hall
15 – Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre
17 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
18 – York Barbican
19 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
21 – Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre
22 – Leicester De Montfort Hall
23 – Cambridge Corn Exchange
25 – Ipswich Regent
26 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion
27 – Southampton Mayflower Theatre
29 – Guildford G Live
30 – Bristol Beacon
NOVEMBER
1 – Cardiff Utilita Arena
2 – Brighton Centre
3 – Plymouth Pavilions
5 – Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
7 – Reading Hexagon
8 – Swansea Arena
9 – Eastbourne Congress Theatre
11 – London Royal Albert Hall