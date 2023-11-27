Squeeze Unveil 50th Anniversary UK Tour Dates With Badly Drawn Boy

Icons of British music Squeeze are set to tour in October and November 2024 with Badly Drawn Boy, a notable 2002 Q 50 Bands to See Before You Die.

The tour — which will raise funds and awareness for UK food bank network The Trussell Trust — will be in support of two new albums the band will be releasing in 2024.

Songwriters Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook met as teenagers in Blackheath Village, South London in 1973. The prodigious amount of writing (separately, Difford supplied the words and Tilbrook composed the melodies) led them to form a band that within a few years were enjoying success on the UK club circuit, most prominently with the Number 2 UK chart hits "Cool For Cats" and "Up The Junction."

Although there have been several breaks and editions of Squeeze, Difford & Tilbrook have remained the constant. Their most recent US tour with The Psychedelic Furs proved to be not only a professional success, it gave insight into their continued longevity and popularity. In an interview with BBC Breakfast on November 27, Tilbrook noted "The reaction we're getting is completely unlike any we've ever had." When asked why that was, he answered point-blank "'Cause we're really great!"