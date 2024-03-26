Static-X to Release 'Evil Disco' Documentary Celebrating 25th Anniversary of 'Wisconsin Death Trip'

Static-X is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album Wisconsin Death Trip with a new documentary called Evil Disco. Much of the film will be centered on the group's late frontman Wayne Static, according to a new trailer shared by the band on Saturday, March 23. He died in his sleep in 2014 after mixing alcohol with several prescription drugs.

Some of the remaining members made the controversial decision to reunite in 2018 with a masked replacement frontman who closely resembles Wayne. Many fans believe Edsel Dope of the nu metal group Dope is behind the costume. The documentary will include commentary from Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro, Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta, Fear Factory's Dino Cazares and more. "On this very special anniversary - We would like to share a teaser for the first-ever official Static-X documentary film," the band said in an Instagram post. "The rise, fall, and regeneration of Static-X. Thank you all for 25 years of amazing memories… So much more to come!"

Reactions to the trailer were mixed in the comment section. "Love this. I love the regeneration era. I feel it’s genuinely paying tribute to Wayne’s legacy and the Xero character is so rad looking," one fan said. But not everybody had such a positive take. "I wish y’all would let Wayne rest in peace," said another commenter. "Drop the mask and the vocal samples. The trailer doesn’t look like it honors and much as tries to profit. But that’s just me, to each their own."

Wisconsin Death Trip was Static-X's first album, but it still managed to peak at No. 107 on the Billboard 200. It's since been certified platinum in the U.S. The album is named after a 1973 book about the gory reality early American settlers faced as they moved into the Midwest. Wisconsin Death Trip propelled Static-X into the mainstream. Their 2001 follow-up Machine peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200. Cult of Static from 2009, the band's final album with Wayne, made it to No. 16 on the chart. Static-X released the first volume of its Project: Regeneration album series in 2020. The second edition came out in January.

