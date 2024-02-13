Steve Wright, Broadcasting Legend, Has Died

BBC DJ Steve Wright, a veteran of programs for BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than four decades, has died, aged 69. In a statement released on February 13 his family said: “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright. "In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities. "As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time." Wright’s last show, a prerecorded Valentine’s Day edition of his popular Love Songs program, aired on Sunday February 11. He also presented the weekly Saturday show “Pick of the Pops”.

Wright’s broadcasting career began in 1976 with Radio 210 in Reading, before he joined BBC Radio 1 in 1980. He found huge popularity with Steve Wright in the Afternoon which began in 1981 and ran until 1993. After a brief stint presenting the Radio 1 Breakfast Show, he joined Radio 2, where he revived Steve Wright in the Afternoon from 1999 to 2022. He also presented Sunday Love Songs, and from August 2023, took over Pick of the Pops from Paul Gambaccini.

Steve Wright joined the BBC in 1980 and broadcast for Radio 1 and 2 for the rest of his career.

The tributes to the popular DJ poured in immediately following the announcement. Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox said: "It's really hard to know what to say about the news of Steve Wright's passing, except we are all shocked and devastated and blindsided by this news. Steve was an extraordinary broadcaster, a really kind person, he was witty, he was warm, and he was a huge, huge part of the Radio 2 family, and I know my fellow DJs will all be absolutely shattered too." Former colleague Ken Bruce said in a tweet: "Totally shocked to hear the news about the great Steve Wright. We were planning lunch to celebrate the award of his richly deserved MBE. An outstanding and innovative broadcaster whose listeners loved him. What a loss to the world of radio." In another tweet, veteran broadcaster and fellow Radio 1 and 2 DJ Tony Blackburn added: "I am so sad that my dear friend Steve Wright has passed away. He was a great broadcaster and we just loved one another’s company. I was shocked at the news and will miss him terribly."

BBC director general Tim Davie said: "All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news. Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades. "He was the ultimate professional - passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners. This was deservedly recognized in the New Year Honors list with his MBE for services to radio. "No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences' faces. They loved him deeply. We are thinking of Steve and his family and will miss him terribly." A full obituary will follow.

