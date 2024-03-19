Stevie Nicks Adding U.K. and Ireland Dates to Her 2024 Summer Tour

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Stevie Nicks has announced more 2024 live performances, extending an already extended tour in the U.S. that had her solo and on shared dates with Billy Joel .

On March 19, Nicks added several dates, including a headlining show at 3Arena in Dublin on July 3. From there she will head to Scotland at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow on July 6. She'll head back down to Manchester at the new Co-op Live on July 9.

The biggest date will be Nicks' top slot on July 12 at the annual BST Hyde Park in London. She'll be joined by a host of special guest support acts who are yet to be confirmed. Tickets for the U.K. and Ireland dates can be purchased here.

Two dates are also confirmed in Europe: July 16 at the Sportpaleis Antwerpen in Antwerp and the Ziggo Dome on July 19 in Amsterdam.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 22 at noon.