Stevie Nicks Adding U.K. and Ireland Dates to Her 2024 Summer Tour

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Stevie Nicks has announced more 2024 live performances, extending an already extended tour in the U.S. that had her solo and on shared dates with Billy Joel.
On March 19, Nicks added several dates, including a headlining show at 3Arena in Dublin on July 3. From there she will head to Scotland at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow on July 6. She'll head back down to Manchester at the new Co-op Live on July 9.
The biggest date will be Nicks' top slot on July 12 at the annual BST Hyde Park in London. She'll be joined by a host of special guest support acts who are yet to be confirmed. Tickets for the U.K. and Ireland dates can be purchased here.
Two dates are also confirmed in Europe: July 16 at the Sportpaleis Antwerpen in Antwerp and the Ziggo Dome on July 19 in Amsterdam.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 22 at noon.
The last full-length album of original material from Nicks was 2011's In Your Dreams. Produced by David A. Stewart (Eurythmics) and Glen Ballard (Alanis Morissette), the album peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and No. 14 on the Official Charts. However, with the 2023-2024 tour, Nicks has been promoting Complete Studio Albums & Rarities Boxed Set, released last July, which covers her solo career of eight studio albums and a new rarities collection 10-CD, digital, and limited-edition 16-LP versions.
Nicks' tenure as the focal point of Fleetwood Mac is, without question, her crowning achievement and one that follows her to this day. Her fashion style began to evolve through the Fleetwood Mac years, as she twirled around in gusseted black fabric and top hats with veils. Her contributions to their 1977 release Rumours (including the No. 1 "Dreams," "The Chain," "I Don't Want To Know" and "Gold Dust Woman") helped propel the LP to the top of the Official Charts and the U.S. Billboard 200, where it spent 31 weeks at No. 1. As of 2023, Rumours has sold 40 million copies worldwide, making it the 9th best-selling album of all time.
In April 1998, Q placed the LP at number three—behind The Clash's London Calling and Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon—in its list of "50 Best Albums of the 70s."