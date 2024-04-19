Stevie Nicks Contributes a Poem to Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department'

Released on April 20, Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, contains more than a few surprises: lyrical shout-outs to Patti Smith, Charlie Puth and Dylan Thomas; the phrase "F--k me up, Florida"; and, of course...the surprise release of 15 bonus tracks mere hours after the album dropped. But perhaps the most surprising is the inclusion of a poem written by Stevie Nicks, which appears as an opening prelude on the physical version of the LP.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Swift and Nicks duetted at the Grammy Awards in 2010.

Nicks and Swift famously duetted on Fleetwood Mac's "Rhiannon" at the Grammy Awards in 2010, and remained friends in the years following. Just last year, Nicks offered words of thanks to Swift for her song "You're on Your Own, Kid," which Nicks said helped her in the months following the death of her longtime Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie in late 2022. “Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing this thing for me, and that is writing a song called ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid,’” Nicks said. “That is the sadness of how I feel. As long as Chris was, even on the other side of the world, we didn’t have to talk on the phone. We really weren’t phone buddies. Then we would go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we would walk in and it would be like ‘little sister, how are you?’ It was like never a minute had passed, never an argument in our entire 47 years.”

Article continues below advertisement

Here's Nicks' Tortured Poets poem in full, followed by a bit of verse from Swift, which ends the album. For T and me… by Stevie Nicks He was in love with her Or at least she thought so She was broken hearted Maybe he was too Neither of them knew. She was way too hot to handle He was way too high to try He couldn’t even see her He wouldn’t open his eyes She was on her way to the stars He didn’t say goodbye She looked back from her future And shed a few tears He looked into his past And actually felt fear. For both of them The answers would never be Ever clear Don’t ask questions now Do that later She brings joy He brings Shakespeare It’s almost a tragedy Says she Don’t endanger me Don’t endanger me He really can’t answer her He’s afraid of her He’s hiding from her And he knows that he’s hurting her She tells the truth She writes about it She’s an informer He’s an X-lover There’s nothing there for her She’s already gone There’s nothing that can stop her She was just flying thru the clouds Where he saw her She was just making her way To the stars When he lost her…

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA "She tells the truth / She writes about it / She's an informer' Nicks wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

In Summation: Summary Poem by Taylor Swift At this hearing I stand before my fellow members of the Tortured Poets Department With a summary of my findings A debrief, a detailed rewinding For the purpose of warning For the sake of reminding As you might all unfortunately recall I had been struck with a case of a restricted humanity Which explains my plea here today of temporary insanity You see, the pendulum swings Oh, the chaos it brings Leads the caged beast to do the most curious things Lovers spend years denying what’s ill fated Resentment rotting away galaxies we created Stars placed and glued meticulously by hand next to the ceiling fan Tried wishing on comets. Tried dimming the shine. Tried to orbit his planet. Some stars never align. And in one conversation, I tore down the whole sky Spring sprung forth with dazzling freedom hues Then a crash from the skylight Bursting through Something old, someone hallowed, who told me he could be brand new And so I was out of the oven And into the microwave Out of the slammer and into a tidal wave How gallant to save the empress from her gilded tower Swinging a sword he could barely lift But loneliness struck at that fateful hour Low hanging fruit on his wine stained lips He never even scratched the surface of me. None of them did. “In summation, it was not a love affair!” I screamed while bringing my fists to my coffee ringed desk It was a mutual manic phase. It was self harm. It was house and then cardiac arrest. A smirk creeps onto this poet’s face Because it’s the worst men that I write best. And so I enter into evidence My tarnished coat of arms My muses, acquired like bruises My talismans and charms The tick, tick, tick of love bombs My veins of pitch black ink All’s fair in love and poetry Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department