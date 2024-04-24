Stevie Nicks Announces List of Support Acts for Upcoming Hyde Park Show on July 12

There are a number of extremely high-profile artists playing Hyde Park this summer, including SZA, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, and Kylie Minogue, but of the bunch, none have nearly as deep a back catalog to choose from as Stevie Nicks. Nicks, who plays Hyde Park on July 12, has revealed the list of artists who'll be accompanying her on the bill, and it's a trifecta of notable female artists who should keep attendees singing, dancing, or simply basking in the music all day long. We've put together a quick who's-who of these artists below, and we'll also offer the caveat that there are reportedly more names yet to be added to the bill.

Source: MEGA Stevie Nicks performs on her 24 Karat Gold Tour in Phoenix on 25 Oct 2016

Brandi Carlile: American singer-songwriter who kicked off her career in 2005 with her self-titled debut LP but first began to find airplay with the title track of her 2007 sophomore release, The Story, which was a hit in both the US and UK and actually climbed to #3 on the Norwegian singles chart. Her most successful single to date has been 2017’s “The Joke,” which hit #4 on the US Rock chart, but she’s arguably best known of late for her collaborations, having worked with – among others – Elton John (“Simple Things”), Miley Cyrus (“Thousand Miles”), Rufus Wainwright (“Down in the Willow Garden”), Tanya Tucker (“Breakfast in Birmingham”), and Hozier (“Damage Gets Done”), and as part of the so-called "Joni Jam"," she was instrumental in getting Joni Mitchell back on stage and performing again after Mitchell's stroke.

Anna Calvi: English singer-songwriter who released her self-titled debut album in 2011 and immediately found herself nominated for the Mercury Prize, the Brit Awards’ British Breakthrough Act, and The Guardian’s First Album Award. Both her second and third albums – One Breath and Hunter – were also nominated for the Mercury Prize, with the latter earning the almost-as-prestigious nod for Best Album at the Q Awards. She's perhaps best known of late for her work on the score and soundtrack for Peaky Blinders, which led to her 2022 Tommy EP.

Paris Paloma: Born in Derbyshire, England, Paloma is arguably best known for her 2023 single "Labour," which was a top-30 hit in the UK and hit #9 on the US Alternative Airplay chart. Paloma found a burst of fame via TikTok, but the song quickly found an audience outside of that platform: once it made its way to Spotify, it blew past a million plays in no time flat and currently sits at over 120 million spins. Similarly, the video has more than 23 million views at this point. Although she has yet to release a proper album, she has plenty of singles out there for your listening enjoyment.

Nicks' date at Hyde Park falls in the midst of her existing tour, which will take her throughout the US and into Ireland, the UK, Belgium, and Amsterdam. The full list of tour dates is below: MAY 3-5 – Lovin' Life Fest, Charlotte, NC MAY 7 – Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO MAY 10 – WinStar World Casino & Resort, Thackerville, OK MAY 14 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN MAY 18 – Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX MAY 21 – Yaamava' Resort & Casino, Highland, CA MAY 24 – BottleRock Napa Valley, Napa, CA MAY 27 – Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT MAY 30 – Ball Arena, Denver, CO JUNE 4 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN JUNE 9 – Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT JUNE 12 – MVP Arena, Albany, NY JUNE 15 – Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA JUNE 18 – Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI JUNE 21 – Soldier Field, Chicago, IL JULY 3 – 3Arena, Dublin JULY 6 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK JULY 9 – Co-op Live, Manchester, UK JULY 12 – Hyde Park, London, UK JULY 16 – Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Merksem (Antwerpen) JULY 19 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

