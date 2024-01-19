Sting, Incubus, and My Morning Jacket Set to Headline the 2024 BeachLife Festival

The BeachLife Festival has rolled out its schedule for its fifth annual concert event, once again offering up a diverse three-day lineup that includes a blend of rock, pop, jazz, reggae, ska, punk, and more. In addition to the festival’s three headliners – Sting, Incubus, and My Morning Jacket – the event, which takes place in Redondo Beach, California, also includes performances by everyone from Seal and the Samples to Devo and ZZ Top.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BeachLifeFestival.com The full lineup for the 2024 BeachLife Festival

The first BeachLife festival featured Bob Weir, Brian Wilson, and Willie Nelson as headliners. Other notable figures to headline the event over the years include the Steve Miller Band, Counting Crows, Ziggy and Stephen Marley, Jane’s Addiction, Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, the Black Crowes, the Black Keys, and Gwen Stefani. “Our festival is different from a lot of festivals,” BeachLife founder Allen Sanford told Music Connection in 2023. “Most festivals aren’t created around any sort of culture. It’s more organized by genre of music. Obviously, there are a lot of festivals that are not subject to what I’m talking about. But our festival was created to serve a certain type of fan. It’s as much about the culture and community as it is the music. I would love to tell you I never worry about anything, but that would be a lie. You’re depending on a lot of human beings to do their jobs. We have about 1,200 people working the festival. If you think about how much has to go right to have a successful festival, it’s daunting. I’ve run a lot of businesses over my career, but none that are as 3D-chess as this and with as many moving parts.

Article continues below advertisement

2024 BeachLife Festival Friday: Sting; Dirty Heads; Seal; City and Colour; G. Love & Donavon Frankenreiter; Bedouin Soundclash; The Samples; Jordana; Surfer Blood; Abraham Alexander; Warren Fitzgerald of the Vandals; Scott Reynolds of All; Chase Petra Saturday: Incubus; Devo; Local Natives; Santigold; Pepper; Steel Pulse; Chevy Metal; Sun Room; The Expendables; Cydeways; Grace McKagan; Kevin Seconds of 7 Seconds; Jon Snodgrass; Jen Pop of the Bombomps; The Last; The Rookies Sunday: My Morning Jacket; Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab; Fleet Foxes; ZZ Top; Courtney Barnett; Margo Price; Sugar Ray; St. Paul & the Broken Bones; Atlas Genius; Gaby Moreno; Tito Puente, Jr.; Sashamon; Wall of Sound; It’s OK!; Asiatica; Saxon Weiss Passes are on sale now at www.BeachLifeFestival.com. General admission tickets are available now starting at $159 for single day, and $399 for a three-day pass. All ages are welcome, and children ages 6 and under are free with ticketed adult.